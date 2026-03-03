March is Reading Month: New Samaritan Adventure Books Expand Children’s Worldviews

Danny and his mom are the main characters in a new children’s book, "I Can Fix It." Part of the Samaritan Adventure book series, "I Can Fix It" tells the story of a young boy determined to fix his roof and create a better life for his family. Miru’s story of running after his dreams is told in a new children’s book, "Run, Miru, Run!" His story is part of a new series that follows the lives of young kids determined to pursue education and a better life.

Written about courageous children, these books will help your whole family expand their worldview.” — Michael Tenbusch, president of International Samaritan

ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Published just in time for National Reading Month, a new children’s book series follows the lives of young kids determined to pursue education and a better life, despite extreme hardships. The Samaritan Adventure book series features real-life stories of students in International Samaritan ’s global scholarship program.“Written about courageous children, these books will help your whole family expand their worldview,” said Michael Tenbusch, president of International Samaritan, and the author of one of the Samaritan Adventure children’s books, "The School Dress."The heroes in each story show their determination and problem-solving skills. In "I Can Fix It," a young boy in Ethiopia goes to the garbage dump to find supplies to fix his leaking roof. “I was tired of waking up wet!” said Danny, a graduate of the International Samaritan scholarship program and the hero of "I Can Fix It."But as Danny’s mom reminds him in the story, the garbage dump is a dangerous place. Unfortunately, seeing young kids like Danny in toxic conditions digging through trash is not uncommon for team members at International Samaritan.“Thousands of people near our capital city turn to garbage when they’re struggling to provide for themselves and their families,” said Selamawit Terefe, the author of "I Can Fix It" and International Samaritan’s Regional Director in East Africa. She explained that kids go with their parents to find recyclables to sell and even food to eat, and then they grow up and continue to depend on a landfill to survive.But the team at International Samaritan is determined to change that. International Samaritan has local teams in seven developing countries who regularly visit city dumpsites and nearby settlements, identifying children and young adults who want to go to school and pursue a different life.On one dumpsite visit, a team member in Ethiopia met a child running through the dumpsite, picking up food to sustain himself. This dedicated athlete and decorated runner named Mihertu, or Miru for short, became the inspiration for the children’s book titled "Run, Miru, Run!"“I was always running,” Miru said, “but because I was hungry, I used to feel light-headed, and my joints would feel weak. Once I became a scholar, I have had food and the support to cover school fees.”Miru continues to run toward his dreams. “But there are hundreds of kids and young adults here, just like Miru, who need help to go to school and learn job skills so they won’t have to visit the dumpsite,” said Selam Kahsay, the author of "Run, Miru, Run!" and International Samaritan’s Health and Wellness Specialist in Ethiopia.“Scholarships are a game changer,” said Tenbusch. “Students whose families have previously depended on the garbage dump for their income and livelihood can have a different life thanks to scholarship support, mentorship, and basic health and wellness services.”All proceeds from the Samaritan Adventure book series support the International Samaritan scholarship program. You can read more about the series or order a book at intsam.org/books International Samaritan currently supports nearly 1,000 Samaritan Scholars in Central America, the Caribbean, and East Africa. To learn more, visit intsam.org.

Samaritan Adventure Book Series: Run, Miru, Run!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.