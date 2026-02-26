Locally Made Food and Products Shine at Food and Product Innovation Network Day at State Capitol

Posted on Feb 25, 2026 in News

Agribusiness Development Corporation

For Immediate Release: February 25, 2026

HONOLULU—Local food and product vendors gathered today to show off their goods at the inaugural Food and Product Innovation Network Day at the Capitol, a convening of exhibitors, partners and stakeholders to highlight the collective impact of Hawaii’s food and product innovation ecosystem.

The event – coordinated by the Hawaii Ag & Culinary Alliance (HACA) and the Food and Product Innovation Network (FPIN) through the Agribusiness Development Corporation (ADC) – helped bring together state leaders, agency partners, educational institutions, industry collaborators and community organizations to share progress across FPIN initiatives and strengthen alignment around shared goals for food security, workforce development and economic diversification.

The State Capitol event was hosted by the chairs and vice chairs of the Hawaii State Senate and House agriculture-related committees: State Senate Agriculture and Environment Committee Chair Mike Gabbard and Vice Chair Herbert M. “Tim” Richards, III, as well as State House Agriculture and Food Systems Committee Chair Cory M. Chun and Vice Chair Matthias Kusch.

“This inaugural event provided exhibitors an opportunity to display and share samples of their fine products, share their business stories and engage directly with legislators and the public,” Senators Gabbard and Richards and Representatives Chun and Kusch said, in a joint statement. “To encourage the general public to buy local, we need to continue with the development of local vendors by providing them the proper tools and marketing for their wares.”

“We are proud to co-sponsor FPIN Day at the Capitol and to spotlight Hawaii-based value-added producers — including graduates of Leeward Community College’s Aina to Makeke program supported through HACA’s Cottage Industry to Commercial Enterprise Scholarship,” said Denise Hayashi Yamaguchi, CEO and founder of the Hawaii Ag & Culinary Alliance. “When we invest in value-added products, agriculture becomes more than raw commodity — it becomes an export-ready industry with real economic impact.”

“Today’s event underscores our commitment to building a resilient, innovation-driven economy for Hawaii,” said Agribusiness Development Corporation Board Chair Jayson Watts. “By investing in local producers and creating pathways for them to scale, we are not only reducing our dependence on imports, but also positioning Hawaii as a leader in value-added agriculture and product development.”

Participating organizations at today’s event included:

Food and Product Exhibitors

Alina Farms 808 Bake You A Smile Hawaii Chibi Confectionery Daguzan Charcuterie Hawaii Candy Inc. Hawaiian Vinegar & Spice Co. Kenny Boy Ice Cream Let’s Roll LLC Madres Churros Malama Bar Mauka Meats MME Saigon Mossy Mokes LLC My Sweet World 808 Myna Trading Co. Okonokai Ono Pono Foods Pop Culture Artisan Pops LLC Puuiki Pickled Vegetables ReBran Granola Shaka Butter Sugarless Bites LLC uCook Hawaii Uncle’s Ice Cream Waiu Ala Syrups

Partners

Agribusiness Development Corporation/FPIN Agriculture Stewardship Hawaii Hawaii Ag & Culinary Alliance Hawaii Ag Foundation Hawaii Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT), Business Development and Support Division Hawaii Department of Education Young Entrepreneurs Program Hawaii Department of Health Hawaii Small Business Development Maui Chamber of Commerce Maui Food Innovation Center McKinley Community School for Adults University of Hawaii Community Design Center Wahiawa Value-Added Product Development Center Young Brothers

Note to media: B-roll and interview clips from FPIN Day are available for media use here, courtesy Agribusiness Development Corporation.

About the Hawaii Ag & Culinary Alliance

Founded in 2011 as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, the Hawaii Ag & Culinary Alliance (HACA) is dedicated to advancing culinary education and elevating Hawaii’s culinary and agricultural sectors. Through signature programs like the Hawaii Food & Wine Festival®, HACA showcases local talent and agriculture while giving back to the community. Since its inception, HACA has donated $5.2 million to support culinary and agricultural education, sustainability and cultural initiatives. HACA also supports workforce development through programs such as the Cottage Industry to Commercial Enterprise Scholarship, CIP x CIA Workforce Development Scholarship Fund, Kokua Restaurant & Hospitality Fund and HASHI Media.

About the Food and Product Innovation Network

The Food & Product Innovation Network (FPIN), developed by the Agribusiness Development Corporation, is advancing Hawaii’s agricultural, food security and economic diversification goals. FPIN will provide statewide open-access facilities offering technical expertise, advanced equipment, training and commercialization services. Businesses can access toll manufacturing, cold storage and warehouse space without major upfront investments — enabling local producers to create value-added products, scale operations and reach larger markets.

About the Agribusiness Development Corporation

The Agribusiness Development Corporation (ADC), established by the Hawaii State Legislature in 1994 and administratively attached to the Hawaii Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT), is responsible for converting former plantation lands and irrigation systems into productive, diversified agricultural use. ADC’s mission is to develop the land, water and facilities necessary to expand Hawaii’s agricultural economy, enhance food security and support future generations of local farmers. For more information, visit dbedt.hawaii.gov/adc.

# # #

MEDIA CONTACT:

Laci Goshi

Communications Officer

Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism

(808) 518-5480