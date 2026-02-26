Brian Hooks & Nadia Dawn to Host The 2026 eZWay Awards Golden Gala Oscar Viewing in Orange County largest celebration

Celebrity Attendees at the eZWAY Oscars Golden Gala Producers Dr. Eric Zuley and Dr. Dante Sears Starletta DuPois, actress in Oscar nominated, "One Battle After Another" Kate Linder receiver of the Lifetime Achievement Award Honoree Better Vision for Children

Kate Linder to Receive the Lifetime Achievement Award, while Benefiting Better Vision For Children

The 2026 eWAY Awards and Golden Awards Oscars Celebration, the largest in Orange County, will benefit Better Vision for Children. The event merges Hollywood glamour and purpose-driven philanthropy.” — Dr. Eric Zuley, Founder of eZWay Network and the eZWay Award

ANAHEIM, CA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2026 is set to return spectacularly, solidifying its status as the largest and most prestigious Oscars Viewing and Awards Celebration in Orange County. Benefiting Better Vision For Children , the event will once again merge Hollywood glamour, purpose-driven philanthropy, and elite media exposure under the powerful banner of the Gold for God Movement. The Gold Carpet event will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Delta Marriott Hotel, 12021 Harbor Blvd, Anaheim Garden Grove, CA 92840, from 11:00 AM to 9:00 PM.The 2026 Televised Golden Gala will be hosted by acclaimed actor Brian Hooks, who is an American actor, comedian, producer, and director best known for starring in films like 3 Strikes and the TV sitcom Eve, as well as appearing in movies like Soul Plane and Fool’s Gold and alongside actress, supermodel, and international host Nadia Dawn, bringing charisma, star power, and cultural relevance to the Gold Carpet stage.This year’s Lifetime Achievement Award will honor iconic actress Kate Linder, celebrating her extraordinary 44-year legacy on The Young and the Restless and her lasting impact on daytime television and philanthropy.This year, Congressman Lou Correa’s office in the 46th District is in support and providing certificates with the eZWay Awards . Additionally, the Universal Peace Federation, supported by the United Nations, will host a Peace Ambassador Appointment Ceremony.This event is going to be televised on over 100 over-the-air TV stations through IVOD EZWAY and will be aired on and covered by eZWay TV, BILL DUKE TV, TRAILBLAZERS TV, THE WOMEN’S CHANNEL, ON THE MARC TV, TAP INTERVIEWS, 77:77 MEDIA, XSPANNSION TV, BE SPIRE TV, MAGIC IMAGE HOLLYWOOD MAGAZINE, GETTY IMAGES, numerous ROKU Channels, hitting millions of viewers on ROKU.The evening will feature an impressive lineup of confirmed presenters and special guests, including:* Starletta DuPois is a highly respected actress whose career spans decades in film, television, and stage. She is best known for her powerful performances in major motion picture productions, including being part of a 13-time Academy Award-nominated film project, One Battle After Another• Jeffrey Reddick (Creator, Final Destination Film Franchise)* Global influencer LIKA O (3.2 million followers)• Olympic Gold Medal–winning boxer Henry Tillman• Award-winning performer and music ambassador, SPECIAL PERFORMANCE by John Michael Ferrari• Gabriel Cannon (Brother to Nick Cannon/2025 Winner ABC Claim To Fame, eZWay, BVC celebrity ambassador)* Reuben Cannon (Brother to Nick Cannon, eZWay, BVC celebrity ambassador)• James Cannon (Nick Cannon’s father)• As seen on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE, NETFLIX, VH1, Johnny Venokur• eZWay Ambassador, 2-time Congressional Award, Universal Peace Ambassador, Influencer, Rapper James Darius• Actor on ABC’s 911 and 2025 eZWay Awards Host Trae Ireland* Recording artist, performer, 2-time congressionally recognized, Peace Ambassador JAMES DARIUS• Founder of YOUR AMERICA TV on ROKU, Celebrity Host Rick Amato• Founder of On The Marc TV Roku Channel, Marc Beilin• Founder of Women Global Speakers, Award Winning Entrepreneur, Tina D. Lewis• Actor Al Whiting is known for his roles in The Waterboy and Jerry Maguire.• Dr. Eric Zuley, Founder of eZWay Network and the eZWay Award* Dr. Dante Sears, Founder of Wealth XO, Producer for eZWay Awards• Dr. James Zuley, President of Better Vision for Children, Producer for eZWay Awards• Actor Sean Riggs (Lazarus, S.W.A.T)• Actress Melissa Heathers (Pet Sematary)• Deb Drummond, radio and podcast host, international #1 best-selling author, Founder of The Women’s Channel• Satie Gossett, Storyteller, re-creating favorite movie scenes from Star Wars* Dr. Clint Eastman (2025 honoree, Financial Trader and Trainer)• Sophia Stewart, Creator/Owner of the Matrix and Terminator film franchises• Former first left-handed Harlem Globetrotter Harold “Lefty” Williams• Johnny Venokur (AS SEEN, JIMMY KIMMEL, THE OFFER on Paramount+)• Kathy Kolla (Arrested Development (FOX)• Bill Duke (Legendary Actor, Director)• ⁠Keith, DJ PROPER (eZWay Awards DJ)• Charlie Leroy (Charlie Designs)• Moon Miller (Emmy Producer, Director)• John Michael Ferrari (Grammy Considered, Award-Winning Performer)• ⁠Lynell Hamilton (President of NFL Alumni SD)• ⁠Dr. Melissa Balzan (Host of Vital with Dr. Melissa on The Women’s Channel)• ⁠Melissa Heathers (Host of The Book Crawl on The Women’s Channel)* MUSIC BY celebrity, DJ PROPERMajor brand partners supporting the 2026 Golden Gala include:Dr. Dante Sears, founder of Wealth XO, Dee Drummond, founder of the Women’s Channel; Eva Patterson, founder of BET Raw Uncut Experience; and Steven Byron, founder of the National Social Media Awards.The gala will also include a special birthday celebration honoring the visionary Founder of eZWay Network and the eZWay Awards, Dr. Amb. Eric Zuley, alongside Dr. Amb. Dante Sears, Founder of Wealth XO.Event coordination is led by Angelique Marie of Halo Pro Events, ensuring a seamless luxury experience from carpet to curtain call. Edna Sims of ESP Public Relations will run the gold carpet.Nominations submission is with its unmatched blend of celebrity influence, philanthropic impact, premium media exposure, and faith-forward purpose, the 2026 eZWay Awards Golden Gala has officially become Orange County’s premier Oscars Viewing and Awards Celebration—where Hollywood honors excellence, gives back, and walks the Gold Carpet for a greater cause.2025 GETTY COVERAGEEZWAY IMAGES COVERAGESPONSORSEASTMAN FINANCIAL NETWORK, AYLA EVENTS, CHARLIE FASHION DESIGNS, THE BOOK CRAWLAbout Dr. Eric ZuleyDr. Eric Zuley is the founder, executive producer, and director of the eZWay Awards Golden Gala, Oscar Viewing. He is a globally recognized media mogul, award-winning event producer, and digital power connector. As Founder & Chairman of eZWay Network, he has produced over 5,000 high-profile events, executed 2,500+ celebrity interviews, and created platforms reaching hundreds of millions of viewers worldwide.Known for turning red and gold carpets into global movements, Dr. Zuley is trusted by A-list talent, major brands, and nonprofits to deliver elite experiences, massive visibility, and measurable impact—where influence, entertainment, and purpose collide. https://ezwaynews.com https://ezwayawards.com FOLLOW @ezwayfamily on Instagram https://instagram.com/ezwayfamily to keep up with whats and who is new! CALL 1-877-399-2929 email ezwaypromotions@gmail.com

