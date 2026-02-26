Physician Life Care Planning Announces Strategic Acquisition of Medivest

San Antonio, TX — February 26, 2026 — Physician Life Care Planning (PLCP), the nation’s leading provider of damages valuation services, today announced the acquisition of Medivest, a trusted provider of Medicare Secondary Payer (MSP) compliance and lien resolution solutions. This acquisition brings together two highly respected organizations serving the legal, insurance, and claims communities, and it positions PLCP to deliver a comprehensive suite of damages valuation and post-resolution services.

By combining PLCP’s damages valuation expertise with Medivest’s Medicare compliance and administration services, PLCP will deliver highly integrated, end-to-end solutions nationwide.

“This acquisition is a natural fit,” said Chad Harris, CEO of PLCP. “We share a deep commitment to innovation and service. By joining forces, we can now support our clients across a full continuum of solutions — from damages valuation to MSP compliance and administration.”

Medivest will continue to operate under the Medivest brand and will benefit by PLCP’s substantial investments in advanced technology as well as its advanced service offerings. Clients of both organizations can expect uninterrupted service while benefiting from expanded capabilities, deeper resources, and increased investment in innovation and service.

“This partnership strengthens our ability to serve the legal, insurance, and claims professionals who rely on our expertise,” said Aaron Winnell, President of Medivest. “By joining forces with PLCP, we are expanding the scope of solutions available to our clients while preserving the service quality and expertise for which Medivest is known.”

About Physician Life Care Planning

Physician Life Care Planning is the industry leader in personal injury damages valuation services, and is trusted by attorneys and law firms nationwide. Through a unique combination of highly qualified experts and advanced technology, the company delivers life care plans and related products and services that are objective, accurate, reliable, and defensible. All PLCP life care plans are authored by board-certified physicians whose work conforms to the tenets, methods, and best practices advocated by the American Academy of Physician Life Care Planners. With a steadfast focus on innovation and service, PLCP continues to set the standard for Excellence in Damages Valuation .

About Medivest

Medivest is a leading provider of Medicare compliance and medical funds administration solutions, specializing in medical cost management, Medicare Secondary Payer compliance, and future care fund coordination for the legal, insurance, and claims communities. Medivest was advised in the transaction by Bailey & Company, a healthcare-focused investment banking firm with deep experience in middle-market mergers and acquisitions.

