The National Propane Gas Association Releases Statement Regarding US Propane Supply Following Extreme Weather Impacts

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Propane Gas Association (NPGA) and its member companies are carefully monitoring the propane supply in the Northeast. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) publishes weekly propane supply estimates. The EIA data reflect the strong national supply of propane. This period of extreme cold temperatures has led to a significant increase in consumer demand. This increase in usage reflects higher consumption rates—not a disruption in supply. NPGA member companies are carefully managing residential deliveries to maintain the ability to provide propane to all customers. Given the extreme weather impacts, some propane retailers in the Northeast region of the United States are facing temporary logistical challenges in certain areas due to limited access to roads, unsafe access paths to homes and/or tanks, and high winds creating situations of downed trees and power lines.NPGA member companies are managing residential deliveries to keep their employees safe while continuing to ensure customers receive the fuel they need. NPGA will continue to closely monitor weather patterns and distribution logistics to support consumers across the states.National Propane Gas AssociationFebruary 26, 2026

