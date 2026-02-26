Governor Abbott Reappoints Three To San Jacinto River Authority Board Of Directors

TEXAS, February 26 - February 26, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott reappointed Wil Faubel, Stephanie Johnson, and Rick Mora, M.D. to the San Jacinto River Authority Board of Directors for terms set to expire on October 16, 2029. The San Jacinto River Authority is a government agency whose mission is to develop, conserve, and protect the water resources of the San Jacinto River basin.

Wil Faubel of Montgomery is the senior business development and corporate advisor at Novomet USA Inc.. He is a veteran and senior executive in the oilfield services industry with more than forty years of service. He has both domestic and international experience and is a lifelong member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers and a former board member of the Petroleum Equipment Suppliers Association. Additionally, he is a member of the Lake Conroe Association. Faubel received a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Southern Methodist University.

Stephanie Johnson of Montgomery is retired. She spent her career in industrial engineering and operations with UPS. Previously, Johnson served as an executive search director at Richard, Wayne & Roberts. She currently serves as president of the Ladies Association of Walden, treasurer of Walden Section 5 Homeowners Association, and secretary of the Walden Community Improvement Association. She is also an act director with the Walden Follies and volunteers with Love Heals Youth and the Walden Social Network. Johnson received a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Lamar University.

Rick Mora, M.D. of Spring is an anesthesiologist and a transitional medical director for Envision Health. He is the former chief of anesthesiology at Memorial Hermann Hospital of the Woodlands. He is a member of the Texas Society of Anesthesiologists and the American Society of Anesthesiologists. Previously, he served as chair of the Montgomery County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and is a founding Board Member of the non-profit, Los Doctores de The Woodlands. Mora received a Bachelor of Arts in Spanish Literature and pre-medicine from the University of California at Berkeley and a Doctor of Medicine from the University of Illinois College of Medicine. He is a military veteran who received an honorable discharge, after serving eight years in both the Army National Guard and the Texas National Guard.