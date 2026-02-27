Former Denver Police Officer Returns to Warriors Heart Treatment Center as K9 Trainer After Rebuilding His Life

Former Denver Police Officer Chris Pinder shares his transformation story on new Warriors Heart Podcast episode about How a K9 became the Turning Point in His Recovery. During February’s National Dog Education Training Month, Warriors Heart is highlighting how service dog training benefits handler and dog alike and sharing Chris Pinder’s story. Former LEO Chris Pinder grew up in a law enforcement family that included a grandfather, father, and great-uncle who all wore the badge of the Denver Police Department. Pinder left Warriors Heart’s 42-day treatment program sober. Nearly 2 years later, this Warriors Heart alumnus returned as a K9 Trainer to help his fellow warriors struggling with addiction, PTSD and co-occurring mental health issues. As a Warriors Heart K9 Trainer, Chris Pinder explains, "I tell them, if that's the dog you want, you’ve got to advocate for yourself. You’ve got to show up and fight. That was something I had to learn too."

Warriors Heart highlights how service dog training can help military, veterans and first responders rebuild lives after facing trauma in high-adrenaline jobs

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In recognition of February’s National Dog Training Education Month Warriors Heart , a private and accredited treatment center for veterans and first responders, is highlighting the story of former Denver Police Officer Chris Pinder, who returned to the treatment center as a K9 Trainer after rebuilding a life in recovery. Service dog training became a cornerstone of that long-term recovery.Pinder grew up in a law enforcement family that included a grandfather, father, and great-uncle who all wore the badge of the Denver Police Department. When Pinder joined the Denver Police Department and was assigned to the Vice/Narcotics Unit as a Detective Trainee, it felt like destiny.What Pinder did not inherit was a roadmap for carrying the weight that comes with the job. "I didn't have a problem at work. I had a problem when the uniform came off,” Pinder said.Years of cumulative trauma and unrelenting pressure eventually caught up with Pinder. Social drinking escalated into panic attacks, anxiety, and ultimately a DUI. After jail time and a treatment program that didn't stick, Pinder went looking for something different. Looking for a place that understood what it meant to be the one who's supposed to have it together, Pinder finally found Warriors Heart’s residential treatment program in 2022."I remember arriving terrified. The first thing someone told me was 'Welcome home.' I didn't expect that,” Pinder said.Warriors Heart is a private residential treatment program that exclusively serves military members, veterans, and first responders. The 42-day on-site residential treatment program is built on the principle that warriors heal best among warriors.During this recovery program, Pinder was introduced to the organization's K9 training program, a hands-on component where clients work directly with service dogs as part of their recovery. Pinder almost didn't participate. "I was insecure. I didn't think I deserved it. Then something clicked. I realized I needed to advocate for myself,” Pinder said.This breakthrough changed everything for this former law enforcement officer. Through dog training, Pinder rebuilt skills that are a foundation of long-term recovery, including: emotional regulation, patience, and the ability to lead without force.Dogs don't respond to pretending to be okay. The K9s require presence, consistency, and calm. For first responders trained to react fast and project strength, that shift can be quietly revolutionary.Pinder left Warriors Heart sober. Nearly two years later, this Warriors Heart alumnus returned as a K9 Trainer to help fellow warriors heal.“I now guide other veterans and first responders through the same program that helped rebuild my life,” Pinder said. Since assuming this new role, Pinder has been promoted within the Warriors Heart K9 department, gotten married, welcomed a child, and bought a first home."I only wanted to stop drinking. I sold myself way too short. I didn't know this kind of life was possible,” Pinder said.During this National Dog Education Training Month, Warriors Heart is highlighting how service dog training benefits handler and dog alike. And how the structure and discipline of working with a dog mirrors the demands of recovery in ways that resonate deeply with first responders.Pinder sees this transformation reflected while working with clients every day. As a K9 Trainer, Pinder explains, "I tell them, if that's the dog you want, you’ve got to advocate for yourself. You’ve got to show up and fight. That was something I had to learn too."When asked for advice for anyone who may be struggling with addiction, PTSD, trauma and/or co-occurring mental health issues, Pinder emphasized: "Pick up the phone. Pick it up now. You don't have to struggle alone. So many beautiful things can come into your life when you're ready to change."Warriors seeking help, or their loved ones, can call Warriors Heart’s 24-hour hotline: 866-955-4035 and/or visit www.warriorsheart.com to learn more about this in-patient treatment, alumni support, and Warriors Anonymous meetings.VIDEOWarriors Heart Podcast Interview (Feb 25, 2026)How a K9 Became the Turning Point in My RecoveryABOUT: WARRIORS HEART (Bandera, Texas near San Antonio and Milford, Virginia, near Richmond and Washington D.C.) is the first and only private and accredited treatment program in the U.S. exclusively for “warriors” (active duty military, veterans, first responders and EMTs/paramedics) faced with the self-medicating struggles of alcohol addiction, prescription and drug addiction, PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder), mild TBI (Traumatic Brain Injury) and other co-occurring issues in a private, 100-bed facility on a 543-acre ranch in Bandera, Texas and 60-bed facility in Milford, Virginia. Along with a minimum 42-day peer-to-peer residential treatment program, Warriors Heart offers a full continuum of care with the option of Detox, Residential Treatment (inpatient), Day Treatment, Outpatient (IOP), Sober Living, TMS (brain treatment) and Aftercare. Warriors Heart is accredited by the Joint Commission, and is a member of the NAATP (National Association of Addiction Treatment Providers). As a “Preferred In-Network Community Care Provider”, Warriors Heart accepts TRICARE and most insurance. Warriors Heart’s work has been featured on the TODAY Show, CBS Health Watch, A&E Intervention, CNN, National Defense Radio Show, NPR, Shawn Ryan Show, Dr. Drew Midday Live, FOX 5 DC, and in TIME, Forbes, FOX News Digital, Stars and Stripes, Task & Purpose, Military Families Magazine and many more. Warriors Heart’s 24-hr hotline is 866-955-4035, and is answered by warriors. For more information, visit https://warriorsheart.com/connect

