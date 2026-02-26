A Whimsical, Empowering Children’s Adventure Inspired by a True Story

CT, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Books To Life Marketing proudly announces the release of Emu on the Loose : Awakening Strength, Embracing Life by Dr. Marien “Mimi” Zanyk, a joyful and imaginative children’s picture book that celebrates curiosity, courage, and the magic of discovering one’s own strength. Inspired by a real-life emu escape, this debut title launches the enchanting Mimi Adventure Series, inviting young readers to explore the world with confidence and wonder.Quote from the Author“Emu on the Loose was born from the joy of seeing the world through a child’s eyes—full of wonder, mischief, and unexpected lessons. It’s a reminder that sometimes the best adventures begin when we wander off the beaten path.”— Dr. Marien “Mimi” ZanykAuthor Biography Dr. Marien J. Zanyk, PhD , is a visionary storyteller, orthopedic scientist, and the award-winning founder and CEO of ZANEEZHealth. Blending scientific expertise with creative storytelling, she brings imagination and purpose together to inspire readers of all ages.Dr. Zanyk is also the inventor of AnkleSTONE, a patented foot and ankle training system trusted by elite athletes, Olympians, and wellness professionals worldwide. With a lifelong passion for empowerment, she uses storytelling as a tool to teach courage, confidence, and problem-solving across generations. Her work uniquely bridges science, creativity, and heart—positioning her as a truly cross-generational author.About the BookEmu on the Loose: Awakening Strength, Embracing Life is the first delightful installment in the Mimi Adventure Series. This whimsically illustrated picture book follows a curious emu who escapes the farm and embarks on an unforgettable journey filled with new sights, humorous surprises, and unexpected friendships.Written for children ages 4–8, the story features playful rhyming text that supports early literacy while delivering layered messages about self-reliance, curiosity, and belonging—messages that grow alongside the child. Guided by a warm, engaging female narrator named Mimi, young readers are encouraged to embrace exploration, celebrate differences, and trust their inner strength.This book:• Is inspired by a real-world emu escape• Uses playful rhymes to strengthen early reading skills• Encourages curiosity, courage, and self-confidence• Promotes connection, community, and friendship• Supports Social Emotional Learning (SEL) in home and classroom settingsEarly Praise:“Wonderfully written and beautifully illustrated, Emu on the Loose captures a child’s curiosity and the importance of community.” — Parent ReviewMedia & Events• American Literary Association Exhibition – Pennsylvania | June 27–30• Featured Interview: Dr. Zanyk has appeared on The Chris Voss Show, discussing Emu on the Loose, empowerment through storytelling, and inspiring young minds.Watch the interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hh2kGaIgVXA Book Details• Title: Emu on the Loose: Awakening Strength, Embracing Life• Author: Dr. Marien “Mimi” Zanyk• ISBN: 978-1962987677• Formats: Hardcover, Paperback, eBook, AudiobookWhere to Buy• Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Emu-Loose-Journey-Empowerment-Confidence/dp/1962987671 • Barnes & Noble: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/emu-on-the-loose-dr-zanyk/1147191084

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.