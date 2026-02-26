Florida Wine Academy to Offer WSET at FIU Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management in North Miami

Classroom - FIU Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management FIU Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Miami, FL (Feb. 26, 2026) – Florida Wine Academy (FWA) is proud to announce a new partnership with Florida International University to offer globally recognized Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET) certification courses at its top-ranked Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management.This collaboration is especially meaningful for FWA’s founder, Alessandra Esteves, DipWSET, MW Candidate. In 2016, she first connected with FIU Hospitality professor Patrick “Chip” Cassidy and the team at the Chaplin School. Since then, she has followed with admiration the school’s growth and leadership in hospitality education and wine education, which in 2023 included the addition of the Vidal-Duart Wine Studies Program to directly support students in accessible wine education. Bringing WSET certification directly to FIU students and alumni is a natural next step.“We are so grateful to Alessandra Esteves for leading the way in offering our students and alumni this amazing opportunity to expand their wine knowledge through this partnership with Florida Wine Academy,” said Michael Cheng, dean of the Chaplin School.The first course offered will be WSET Level 1 Award in Wines, taking place on April 25th at the Chaplin School on the FIU Biscayne Bay Campus in North Miami. This introductory, one-day certification provides a structured foundation in wine styles, grape varieties, food and wine pairing, and professional tasting technique. Upon passing the exam, students receive an official WSET certificate.Special tuition pricing will be available for current FIU students and alumni.Registration is now open on the Florida Wine Academy website: https://floridawineacademy.com/collections/wset-courses/products/wset-course-level-1-in-wines-english Contact Information:Florida Wine AcademyEmail: info@floridawineacademy.comWebsite: www.floridawineacademy.com Phone: 305-792-8915About FWA: Founded in 2016 in Miami, Florida Wine Academy is Florida’s leading provider of WSET and Wine Scholar Guild programs. They offer internationally recognized certifications in wine, sake, and spirits, teaching in Miami and other locations across Florida with a clear, academic, and professional approach to wine education.About FIU’s Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management:Florida International University's Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management is the No. 4 best hospitality school among U.S. Public Universities and ranked 31 in the world, placing it in the Top 1% globally. As the second-largest hospitality school in the U.S., FIU attracts nearly 1,200 undergraduate and graduate students from around the world who are drawn to our outstanding reputation, expert faculty, immersive curriculum, and real-world career pathways. From international hotel and lodging to real estate, foodservice, beverage management, tourism, revenue management, entertainment, and large-scale events, our programs prepare students to lead across the full spectrum of the global hospitality industry. Located in the heart of Miami—a world-class tourism hub—our students gain unparalleled hands-on, experiential learning that brings hospitality education to life. For more information about Florida International University's Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management, visit http://hospitality.fiu.edu About FIU:Florida International University is a Top 50, preeminent public research university with 55,000 students from all 50 states and more than 140 countries, as well as an alumni network of more than 340,000. Located in the global city of Miami, the university offers more than 200 degree programs at the undergraduate, graduate and professional levels, including medicine and law. FIU faculty are leaders in their fields and include National Academy members, Fulbright Scholars, and MacArthur Genius Fellows. A Carnegie R1 institution, FIU drives impactful research in environmental resilience, health, and technology and innovation. Home to the Wall of Wind and Institute of Environment, FIU stands at the forefront of discovery and innovation. With a focus on student success, economic mobility and community engagement, FIU is redefining what it means to be a public research university.· END -

