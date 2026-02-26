Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,838 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 428,059 in the last 365 days.

Learn how to shoot shotguns at free class March 17 at MDC’s Busch Shooting Range

Body

DEFIANCE, Mo.—Spring turkey hunting season is not that far off.  The Youth Season runs April 11-12 and opening day for Spring Turkey Season is April 20.  Mastering proper shotgun use is one of the essentials to success when pursuing turkeys.  It can be a springboard to a whole new world of hunting and recreational shooting, too.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will hold an Introduction to Shotgun class Tuesday, March 17 from 5 - 7 p.m. at the August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center in Defiance.  This free program includes a hands-on shooting session.  It’s tailored for shooters age 15 years and up who want to learn how to safely get started shooting a shotgun.

“Learning how to shoot a shotgun opens up a lot of different opportunities, including trap, skeet and 5-stand shooting, and hunting,” said MDC Outdoor Education Center Manager Bryant Hertel. 

The program will start in the classroom and cover fundamentals of shotgun shooting, including safety, actions, gauges, chokes, and shot sizes. The class will also focus on shooting practices to improve marksmanship, such as proper stances and handling techniques. It will introduce participants to the important aspects of care and cleaning, along with what to look for when choosing a shotgun.

This will be followed by a live fire session on the trap field. All firearms, ammunition, and hearing and eye protection will be provided.  Attendees can bring their own shotguns and ammunition too.

Introduction to Shotgun is a free program, but advanced online registration is required at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oi8

The August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center is located at 3550 Route D, approximately five miles west of Highway 94 in Defiance. 

Sign up for email or text alerts to stay informed of MDC’s latest programs and events by going to  https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP.

 

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Learn how to shoot shotguns at free class March 17 at MDC’s Busch Shooting Range

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.