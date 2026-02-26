Learn how to shoot shotguns at free class March 17 at MDC’s Busch Shooting Range

Body

DEFIANCE, Mo.—Spring turkey hunting season is not that far off. The Youth Season runs April 11-12 and opening day for Spring Turkey Season is April 20. Mastering proper shotgun use is one of the essentials to success when pursuing turkeys. It can be a springboard to a whole new world of hunting and recreational shooting, too.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will hold an Introduction to Shotgun class Tuesday, March 17 from 5 - 7 p.m. at the August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center in Defiance. This free program includes a hands-on shooting session. It’s tailored for shooters age 15 years and up who want to learn how to safely get started shooting a shotgun.

“Learning how to shoot a shotgun opens up a lot of different opportunities, including trap, skeet and 5-stand shooting, and hunting,” said MDC Outdoor Education Center Manager Bryant Hertel.

The program will start in the classroom and cover fundamentals of shotgun shooting, including safety, actions, gauges, chokes, and shot sizes. The class will also focus on shooting practices to improve marksmanship, such as proper stances and handling techniques. It will introduce participants to the important aspects of care and cleaning, along with what to look for when choosing a shotgun.

This will be followed by a live fire session on the trap field. All firearms, ammunition, and hearing and eye protection will be provided. Attendees can bring their own shotguns and ammunition too.

Introduction to Shotgun is a free program, but advanced online registration is required at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oi8.

The August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center is located at 3550 Route D, approximately five miles west of Highway 94 in Defiance.

