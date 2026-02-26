Teak Warehouse Announces Grand Opening of New Dallas Showroom and Warehouse

The Weathered Collection is crafted from A-Grade Indonesian teak, known for its strength and timeless appeal. Each piece is wire-brushed and treated with Golden Care's Instant Grey finish to achieve a soft, weathered patina that evokes the beauty of natur The Kuba Collection celebrates the beauty and strength of solid A-Grade teak furniture, designed to enhance your outdoor living with enduring style and performance. Featuring expertly crafted pieces for relaxing, entertaining, and creating your ideal outd The Savannah Teak Outdoor Dining Table brings a touch of southern charm to your outdoor space. Expertly crafted from premium A-Grade teak, this dining table showcases natural beauty, strength, and durability, perfect for alfresco dining. The smooth, expan

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Expanding Access to Premium A-Grade Teak Furniture in North TexasTeak Warehouse, a leading supplier of premium A-grade teak furniture, is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest showroom and warehouse location in Dallas, Texas. The new facility, located at 1630 Terre Colony Court, Dallas, TX 75212, officially opened its doors on Wednesday, February 4, 2026.This new location represents an important step in Teak Warehouse’s continued growth and its commitment to strengthening its presence in the Southwest. With the opening of the Dallas showroom, the company is now better positioned to serve customers throughout the region, both in person and online, with high-quality teak furniture for residential, commercial, and hospitality spaces.The Dallas showroom will feature an extensive selection of outdoor furnishings crafted from premium A-grade teak, renowned for its durability, natural beauty, and resistance to the elements. From elegant dining collections to timeless lounge and seating pieces, customers will experience firsthand the craftsmanship and performance that have become synonymous with the Teak Warehouse name.In addition to its signature A-grade teak collections, the Dallas showroom will also showcase a curated selection of furniture crafted from premium, performance-driven materials. These include marine-grade concrete, all-weather wicker, reinforced fiberglass, powder-coated aluminum, and outdoor-grade, weather-resistant rope. Each material is carefully selected for its strength, longevity, and resistance to harsh environmental conditions, including intense sunlight, moisture, and temperature fluctuations. Together, these high-performance materials ensure that every Teak Warehouse piece delivers exceptional durability, comfort, and style in both residential and commercial outdoor settings.“At Teak Warehouse, every piece of furniture tells a story of craftsmanship, heritage, and enduring strength,” said Chris Putrimas, Owner and CEO. “Opening our Dallas location allows us to bring that story directly to customers in North Texas and beyond.”A Story Rooted in CraftsmanshipThe foundation of Teak Warehouse is deeply connected to the journey of its owner and CEO, Chris Putrimas.Chris’s relationship with teak began more than 20 years ago, not in a showroom, but on the water. Originally from Connecticut, he built a successful boat maintenance business before launching Dr. Teak, a premier teak refinishing company recognized for restoring even the most weathered marine wood.Through years of hands-on experience in harsh coastal environments, he mastered the art and science of teak care.In 2021, Chris took the helm at Teak Warehouse and led the company into a new era. With a strong respect for timeless materials and a forward-thinking vision, he refined operations, curated a focused and elevated product line, introduced a custom fabric collection, and rebuilt the company’s digital platform to create a seamless customer experience.Having personally visited sustainable teak plantations in Indonesia, Chris remains committed to responsible sourcing. His experience, spanning from boat decks to warehouse floors, continues to influence every product and process at Teak Warehouse.Serving Dallas and BeyondThe new Dallas facility will serve as both a regional distribution hub and a full-service showroom, allowing customers to explore collections in person, consult with knowledgeable staff, and receive faster delivery throughout Texas and neighboring states.“Our Dallas location reflects our dedication to quality, transparency, and service,” added Putrimas. “We want every customer who walks through our doors to feel confident they are investing in furniture that will last for generations.”Location:Teak Warehouse1630 Terre Colony CourtDallas, TX 75212Opening Date:Wednesday, February 4, 2026Customers, designers, contractors, and hospitality partners are invited to visit the new showroom to experience Teak Warehouse’s premium collections and learn more about the company’s commitment to craftsmanship and sustainability.About Teak WarehouseFounded with a passion for quality and longevity, Teak Warehouse is a premier supplier of A-grade teak furniture for residential, commercial, and hospitality environments. With a focus on responsible sourcing, timeless design, and exceptional customer service, the company delivers products built to perform beautifully in any setting.

