Future of You Global: Liz Parrish, Dr. Shapiro Headline Longevity Forum March 8, 2026 NYC

Daylight Studio Hudson Yards, NYC – Host venue for Future of You Global longevity forum March 8, 2026 featuring Liz Parrish (BioViva) and leading clinicians. Future of You Global 2026 speakers: Liz Parrish (BioViva), Dr. George Shapiro, Dr. Jonathann Kuo, Dr. Jennifer Tsai, Dr. Neil Paulvin

Intimate NYC forum accelerates lab-to-clinic longevity pipeline with gene therapy, biomarkers, and healthspan investment insights.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- * *FUTURE OF YOU GLOBAL CONVENES LONGEVITY LEADERS IN NYC – MARCH 8, 2026** Future of You Global, the premier intimate forum on longevity science commercialization, returns to **Daylight Studio NYC on March 8, 2026**.This application‑only event accelerates the lab‑to‑clinic pipeline with discussions on:• Breakthrough biomarkers and AI diagnostics• Gene, Cellular therapies entering human trials• Investment trends in healthspan startups• Global regulatory momentum• Nootropics, Peptides, NAD+Therapy• Ocular LongevityA High-Caliber Lineup Addressing Key Frontiers:The forum will feature a distinguished faculty, offering insights into the most promising areas of regenerative medicine, interventional wellness, and advanced diagnostics. Confirmed speakers and their areas of focus include: Liz Parrish (BioViva): A pioneer in clinical gene therapy , Parrish will discuss the cutting edge of regenerative therapies and the ethical and practical considerations of human genome intervention. Dr. George Shapiro : A respected authority in cardiovascular health and age management, Dr. Shapiro will delve into protocols for reversing biological aging and optimizing long-term health.● Dr. Jonathann Kuo (Hudson Medical): As a leader in interventional wellness, Dr. Kuo will explore advanced strategies for combating burnout, neurological repair, and mental optimization, including the therapeutic applications of Deep TMS and Ketamine.● Dr. Jennifer Tsai (Line of Sight): Dr. Tsai will present on the emerging field of ocular longevity and the intricate connections between visual health and overall neurological function.● Dr. Neil Paulvin: An expert in metabolic diagnostics and mitochondrial health, Dr. Paulvin will highlight the latest technologies and protocols for brain optimization and cellular energy."The longevity revolution is here – from lab promise to clinical reality," said event organizer Alfina Astor. "Future of You Global connects the innovators driving this transformation."**MEDIA:** Complimentary press passes, interviews, photography. Contact alfina@daylightstudio.com M. 917 213 1614Event: https://futureofyou.global/ Date: March 8, 2026 | Daylight Studio, Hudson Yards, 450 West 31st street, 10th Floor,New York, NY 10001Contact: Alfina Astor CEO of Daylight Studio LLC.M. 917 213 1614Alfina@daylightstudio.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.