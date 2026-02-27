OrtoPed ULC and Metacarpal Announce Exclusive Canadian Distribution Agreement for Revolutionary Body-Powered Hand

Metacarpal's patented Reactive Grasp Technology™ enables five-finger conforming grasp with immediate, proportional feedback through the harness for natural control. Metacarpal's patented Reactive Grasp Technology™ enables five-finger conforming grasp with immediate, proportional feedback through the harness for natural control. The Metacarpal GEM provides three useful grips and five-finger adaptive grasping for full finger contact. The waterproof Metacarpal GEM offers three distinct grips: pinch for fine tasks, power for lifting, and lateral for holding flat items like phones or books

Metacarpal’s technology addresses a critical gap in the market providing the sophisticated functionality of a bionic hand with the rugged reliability and sensory feedback of a body-powered system.” — Jeffrey Collins, CEO OrtoPed ULC

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OrtoPed ULC , Canada’s leading distributor of prosthetic and orthotic solutions, is proud to announce a new distribution agreement with Metacarpal , a UK-based innovator in upper limb prosthetic technology. This partnership officially launches Metacarpal’s world-first multi-articulating mechanical hand to the Canadian market, offering clinicians and users a high-performance alternative to traditional myoelectric and basic mechanical devices.The Metacarpal GEM hand represents a paradigm shift in upper limb prosthetics. While it offers the aesthetic and multi-functional grip capabilities of a bionic hand, it is entirely body-powered. By eliminating the need for batteries, sensors, and charging, Metacarpal provides a device significantly more durable, reliable, and responsive than its electronic counterparts.“Our mission at OrtoPed has always been to provide Canadian clinicians with the most innovative and life-changing technology available globally,” said Jeffrey Collins, CEO OrtoPed ULC. “Metacarpal’s technology addresses a critical gap in the market providing the sophisticated functionality of a bionic hand with the rugged reliability and sensory feedback of a body-powered system. We are excited to see the impact this will have on the lives of Canadian amputees.”The Metacarpal GEM hand utilizes a unique mechanical linkage system allowing users to alternate between different grip patterns through simple body movements. Its robust design makes it suitable for heavy-duty tasks that would typically damage electronic components, making it an ideal choice for users who lead active, demanding lifestyles."We are thrilled to be partnering with OrtoPed to expand our reach into North America,” said Fergal Mackie, Founder and CEO of Metacarpal. "OrtoPed’s reputation for clinical excellence and their deep roots in the Canadian O&P community make them the perfect partner to introduce our technology to a new audience of clinicians and patients who are looking for more from their prostheses."Canadian prosthetists can now order the Metacarpal GEM hand and its accessories directly through OrtoPed. Technical training and clinical support will be provided by OrtoPed’s expert team to ensure optimal outcomes for users across the country.For more information on Metacarpal products in Canada, please visit www.ortoped.ca or contact the OrtoPed customer service team at 1-800-663-3330.About OrtoPed ULCOrtoPed is a proud Canadian based distributor of high-quality prosthetic and orthotic products serving the Canadian P&O market since 1981. Based in Montreal, OrtoPed partners with the world's leading manufacturers to bring innovative O&P solutions to clinicians across Canada, backed by industry-leading education and technical support.Website: www.ortoped.ca About MetacarpalMetacarpal is a medical device manufacturer specializing in body-powered upper-limb prosthetics. Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland, Metacarpal develops prosthetic hands engineered to improve long-term health outcomes for people with upper-limb amputations. Its flagship device, the Metacarpal GEM, is a waterproof, multi-articulated prosthetic hand powered and controlled by the user’s own body motion, eliminating the need for complex microprocessor control. The Metacarpal GEM provides multiple grip patterns, significantly reduces user fatigue, and delivers long-termreliability, supporting both users and their prosthetic care teams. Learn more at metacarpalprosthetics.com. Learn more at metacarpalprosthetics.com.

