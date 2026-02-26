MINŌ, an Intimate 30-Seat Japanese Omakase, Opens in Boca Raton This March

Executive Chef JM Canlas plates a micro-seasonal omakase course at MINŌ, a 30-seat Japanese omakase and sake bar opening in Boca Raton.

From the owners of Kapow Noodle Bar, MINŌ introduces a micro-seasonal omakase and sake experience rooted in intimacy and craft.

Excellence at small scale is the bet.” — Vaughan Dugan, Partner

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MINŌ to Open in Boca Raton: Introducing an Intimate Japanese Omakase and Sake Experience from the Team Behind KapowThis March, MINŌ, a 30-seat Japanese omakase and sake bar from partners Jamie Day, Corri Day, Paul Greenberg, and Vaughan Dugan, will open in Mizner Plaza in Boca Raton.Created as a quieter and more focused expression of hospitality, MINŌ is built around craftsmanship, seasonality, and omotenashi - the Japanese philosophy of anticipating a guest’s needs before they are spoken.Designed for connection, the restaurant centers around a 10-seat handcrafted omakase counter where guests interact directly with the chef, alongside a softly lit lounge for savoring sake before or after dinner. With just 30 seats total, the scale allows for a highly personal experience.MINŌ is open to the public and accepts reservations. A limited founding membership program, designed for frequent diners, secured 175 members prior to opening. The program offers reservation priority and a 1.5x return in dining credits valid at both MINŌ and Kapow, reinforcing long-term community engagement rather than exclusivity.The kitchen is led by Executive Chef JM Canlas, formerly Chef de Cuisine at MILA Omakase. His approach is rooted in the Japanese concept of shun — the precise moment when an ingredient reaches its peak. There is no static menu. Each evening’s omakase evolves with Japan’s micro-seasons and the day’s freshest catch.“I’m not creating the menu. The season is,” says Canlas. “My job is to pay attention - and at a 10-seat counter, I get to bring each guest into that conversation.”Leading the sake experience is David Kessler, who spent more than a decade living and working in Tokyo, building relationships with small breweries across Japan. The program features limited-production and seasonal bottles thoughtfully paired to complement each course.“Sake is liquid poetry,” says Kessler. “Each bottle carries the spirit of its maker, its region, and its moment in time. Our role is to help guests experience that story fully.”Partner Vaughan Dugan, a Certified Sake Sommelier, adds, “This isn’t just about pouring sake. It’s about sharing culture, craft, and connection.”The space, designed by Corri Day with finishes by Ben Carey of Sabal Design, reflects the same philosophy as the menu: intentional, warm, and restrained. Natural materials including monkey pod, walnut, and bamboo frame the custom-built counter, while soft lighting and acoustic treatments create an intimate atmosphere.The name MINŌ is inspired by the minnow - small yet essential within its ecosystem. In a dining landscape that often prioritizes scale, MINŌ chooses focus and depth.MINŌ will open at 114 NE Second Street, Boca Raton, FL 33432, adjacent to Kapow Noodle Bar ’s Boca Raton location. Reservations and membership details are available at https://www.minoomakase.com or via Instagram at @mino.omakase.

