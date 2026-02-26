Sesc and Senac Bahia Lead Brazil’s Service Sector with Carbon Neutral Expansion

Representatives from SESC, SENAC, and GI International celebrate the Carbon Neutral certification of five key units in Salvador. This historic expansion solidifies leadership in decarbonizing Brazil’s gastronomy, hospitality, and cultural sectors.

GI International certifies five Sesc and Senac Bahia units, expanding Brazil’s most comprehensive decarbonization project across tourism and culture.

Climate action in the service sector is no longer theoretical. What Sesc and Senac Bahia achieved proves that growth and decarbonization can advance together.” — Matheus Mendes, Portfolio Manager, GI International

LIMA, PERU, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GI International announces a major milestone in Brazil’s climate transition: the expansion and consolidation of Carbon Neutral certifications across five Sesc and Senac Bahia units. The initiative now represents the most comprehensive decarbonization program in Brazil’s service sector, spanning gastronomy, hospitality, and cultural venues.In January 2026, five units received or renewed Carbon Neutral certification , marking a significant advancement in regional climate action. The program demonstrates a rare and powerful “decoupling” of growth and emissions — proving that operational excellence and environmental responsibility can advance together.Redefining Sustainable Growth in GastronomyThe Senac Bahia Casa do Comércio Restaurant-School, which became Brazil’s first Carbon Neutral certified restaurant in 2022, has surpassed its projected reduction targets. By 2024, the unit reduced emissions intensity per client by 26.7% compared to its 2021 baseline — while increasing service volume by more than 23%.Key strategies included:- 100% Renewable Electricity: Adoption of I-REC certified renewable energy, eliminating Scope 2 emissions.- Menu Reformulation: A 26.13% reduction in emissions linked to beef and lamb per person through lower-impact protein substitution.- Operational Transformation: A 90.44% reduction in paper consumption per client served.The Senac Pelourinho Restaurant-School also advanced its climate strategy, establishing its baseline and initiating structured reduction measures aligned with its 2030 target of a 50% emissions intensity reduction.Hospitality: Efficiency at ScaleThe Grande Hotel Sesc Itaparica delivered one of the most significant results within the portfolio. In a single certification cycle, the hotel reduced emissions intensity per overnight stay by 41.48%, while increasing occupancy by 13.84%.Absolute emissions declined by 33.38%, driven by renewable energy adoption, improved supply chain efficiency, enhanced refrigerant data management, and reductions in employee commuting emissions. The results confirm that sustainable tourism can deliver measurable environmental gains without compromising business performance.Expanding Climate Action to CultureFor the first time in Brazil, performing arts venues have joined a structured Carbon Neutral pathway. The Sesc Casa do Comércio Theater and the Sesc-Senac Pelourinho Theater completed their first greenhouse gas inventories and achieved Carbon Neutral certification in their inaugural cycle.Theaters have committed to clear reduction targets through 2030, integrating climate responsibility into cultural infrastructure. With electricity consumption already fully transitioned to renewable sources, future efforts will focus on supply chain emissions and audience mobility.A Replicable Model for BrazilAll certifications were conducted in accordance with ISO 14064-1:2018 and the GHG Protocol Corporate Standard, ensuring technical rigor, comparability, and auditability. Every ton of CO₂ equivalent reduced is documented and verified.By embedding climate management into educational and service environments, Sesc and Senac Bahia are creating a multiplier effect. Professionals trained within these certified institutions carry forward sustainable operational practices into the broader market, strengthening Brazil’s transition toward a low-carbon economy “What is being built in Salvador is a model,” said Matheus Mendes, Portfolio Manager at GI International. “This initiative demonstrates that climate action can be fully integrated into service sector strategy — aligned with growth, quality, and long-term institutional vision.”About GI InternationalGI International is a global climate certification and advisory institution supporting organizations in measuring, reducing, and offsetting their carbon footprint. Through rigorous standards and strategic decarbonization pathways, GI empowers institutions to accelerate the transition toward a resilient, low-carbon, and nature-positive economy.Read the full article at:Contact:

