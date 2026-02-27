Dallas Attorney to Offer Free Consultations During Divorce with Respect Week®

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Texas family law attorney Robin Zegen will be participating in the 5th annual Divorce With Respect Weekin March 2026. She will offer free 30-minute divorce consultations from March 1 through 8. This is an opportunity to learn more about alternatives to a courtroom divorce, including Collaborative Divorce.Collaborative Divorce is a non-adversarial divorce process where each spouse retains a collaboratively trained attorney and work with a team of neutral divorce professionals who support both participants throughout the process. Instead of preparing for trial, the focus is on open communication and joint decision-making through a series of guided meetings. This removes the “win at all costs” approach to divorce and instead spouses agree to disclose and exchange all information upfront to make sensible and fair decisions.Robin Zegen is a Collaborative Divorce attorney based in Dallas, Texas where she is a member of Collaborative Divorce Texas, Dallas Bar Association Family Law Section; Collin County Bar Association Family Law Section; Frisco Bar Association, and Plano Bar Association. She is also a Master of the Bench in the Curt B. Henderson American Inns of Court.Collaborative Practice California first launched Divorce with Respect Weekin 2021. It has since grown into a national movement to help couples facing divorce find a better way to untie the knot. To learn more about Divorce With Respect Weekand book a free consultation with Robin Zegen, go to www.divorcewithrespectweek.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.