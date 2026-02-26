Altamira to Exhibit at the 2026 AMPP Conference + Expo In Houston, Texas

2026 AMPP Conference - Altamira Exhibiting at Booth 2044 Altamira - Air Quality, Environmental, Multidiscipline Engineering and Pipeline Integrity and Compliance

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Altamira is proud to announce that they will be exhibiting at the 2026 AMPP Annual Conference + Expo at booth #2044, taking place March 15–19, 2026, at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas.

Hosted by Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP Conference 2026), this premier global event — formerly the NACE Annual Conference — brings together more than 37,000 members across 140 countries and thousands of corrosion and coatings professionals for a week of education, innovation and industry collaboration.

The exhibit hall officially opens on Monday, March 16, from 5:00 – 7:30 p.m., followed by exhibit hours on:

Tuesday, March 17: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. CT

Wednesday, March 18: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. CT

"We invite attendees to visit Altamira at booth #2044 to connect with our team of engineering, environmental and regulatory experts. Whether you’re focused on pipeline integrity, corrosion management, environmental compliance or digital transformation, our specialists will be available to discuss tailored solutions designed to strengthen asset performance and regulatory alignment." Colby Lowrie, VP of Sales and Marketing

This Conference is The Industry’s Largest Gathering of Corrosion & Coatings Professionals

The 2026 conference promises an exceptional week of learning and networking, featuring:

600+ hours of technical content

Groundbreaking research presentations

Standards and technical committee meetings

Research in Progress (RIP) sessions

Round Table Sessions (RTS)

Hands-on workshops

A dynamic exhibit hall showcasing cutting-edge technologies

Technical topics span the full spectrum of materials protection and performance, including Oil & Gas, Civil Infrastructure, Coatings & Surface Preparation, Maritime & Defense, Carbon Capture & Storage, Corrosion Mechanisms & Mitigation Methods, Health & Safety and Emerging Technologies.

From pipeline safety and asset integrity to advanced coating systems and AI-driven corrosion analytics, AMPP 2026 will highlight the innovations shaping the future of infrastructure reliability worldwide.

Enhance Your Conference Experience

Attendees can access conference proceedings online, with complimentary access available to full conference and student registrants beginning March 9, 2026. For others, proceedings may be purchased separately.

The official AMPP mobile app will help participants maximize their time onsite — offering session scheduling, venue maps, real-time updates and streamlined networking tools to coordinate one-on-one meetings. The dress code for all official conference activities is business casual, and the convention center is fully ADA compliant to ensure accessibility for all participants.

Why Visit Altamira?

"At Altamira, we understand that today’s corrosion and integrity challenges demand more than traditional approaches. They require integrated engineering, regulatory insight, digital innovation and strategic foresight." - TK Akins

At booth #2044, you’ll have the opportunity to:

Explore technology-enabled compliance strategies

Discuss PHMSA-aligned pipeline safety programs

Learn about corrosion risk modeling and asset integrity solutions

Review environmental, health, and safety frameworks

Discover GIS-powered asset management tools

Connect with experts in federal, state and local regulatory navigation

As the energy, infrastructure and industrial sectors evolve, Altamira remains committed to delivering practical, forward-looking solutions that protect assets, people and the environment. Mark your calendars and join them in Houston. They look forward to seeing you at AMPP 2026!



About Altamira

Altamira is a leading engineering and environmental consulting company specializing in regulatory compliance, strategic advising and digital solutions. With decades of experience and a reputation for integrity, innovation and agility, Altamira partners with clients to solve complex operational and regulatory challenges across various industries. Our multidisciplinary team delivers high-quality services in asset integrity, pipeline safety, PSM Services, environmental health and safety, GIS and energy asset engineering, supported by deep expertise in federal, state and local regulations including PHMSA, EPA, DOT and OSHA. Headquartered in Texas with satellite offices across the Gulf Coast and Southwestern U.S., Altamira is committed to driving sustainable outcomes and long-term value through tailored, technology-enabled solutions.

Legal Disclaimer:

