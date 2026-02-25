Heinrich Raises Concerns About Trump BLM Nominee Pearce and Efforts to Sell-Off Public Lands

WASHINGTON — In his opening statement at a U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee hearing to consider pending Trump administration nominees, U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), the Committee’s Ranking Member, expressed his concerns about Trump’s nominee to lead the Bureau of Land Management, former New Mexican Congressman Steve Pearce. As an elected official, Steve Pearce pushed to sell off public lands, opposed a national monument designation, and advocated for downsizing national monuments.