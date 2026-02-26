Provincial funding strengthens diversity and inclusion efforts

CANADA, February 26 - Organization Project Project Description Funding

Bangladeshi Canadian Association of PEI Boishakhi Mela To support a series of events throughout 2026 to engage the Bangladeshi community in PEI in cultural dialogues, education sessions, and connection. $12,500

BGC Prince County Foundation The Strengthening Women Program To create an empowering space for gender-based violence survivors to share experiences, foster connections and build critical life skills. $18,150

Boys and Girls Club of Summerside Stick Together Festival To promote anti-racism, cultural reconciliation, and unity through sport, bringing Indigenous and non-Indigenous families together. $13,500

Canadian National Institute for the Blind (CNIB) Empowering Sight Loss Voices on PEI To support the creation of accessible online content dedicated to sharing the lived experiences of people with sight loss, highlighting personal challenges and successes, while raising awareness of accessibility, equity, and inclusion. $10,000

Chinese Culture Federation Inc International Lunar New Year Gala To celebrate the rich cultural diversity and community connection through shared traditions. $5,000

Chinese Society of PEI 3rd Annual Chinese Spring Festival Fair To support the family-friendly celebration that fosters cultural education, community connections, and a deeper appreciation for diversity. $5,000

Early Childhood Development Association Inclusive Language and Practices To provide training sessions designed to meet the needs of both leadership and frontline educators in the early learning and child care sector. $60,000

Family Service PEI Organizational Capacity Building Project To ensure services are consistent with values of equity, diversity, and inclusion. $30,327

Family Violence Prevention Services Equipping Rural Women for Safety from Gender-Based Violence To provide women living in rural areas with access to safety equipment. $26,000

Filipino Community of PEI PElsta Kultura To bring together the Filipino community in PEI to celebrate Filipino culture and heritage. $5,000

Hindu Society Hindu Cultural Celebrations To create educational and cultural initiatives to promote belonging for the Hindu community. $12,500

Kerala Association of PEI (KAPEI) Cultural Inclusion and Population Retention Program To support a series of cultural events and holiday celebrations for the Kerala community in PEI. $12,500

Latinos Association of PEI Fin de Año Gala To support a New Year’s Eve Celebration for the Latin community in PEI to promote connection and reduce isolation. $5,000

Native Council of PEI Tapui’tjitja’amitj (Two-Spirit) Project To support two-spirit (2S+) identifying Indigenous community members to develop a network of peer support and strengthened cultural identity to reduce harms from gender-based violence. $13,865

O’Leary Elementary School Promoting Inclusion and Diversity at O'Leary Elementary To promote inclusion and diversity at O'Leary Elementary. $3,000

Parkdale Elementary Home and School Cultural and Diversity Night and Mini Celebrations To support a cultural and diversity night at Parkdale Elementary. $3,000

PEERS Alliance Building Connections: Solidarity & Support for Queer and Trans Islanders To distribute gender-based violence prevention resources, reduce isolation, and strengthen solidarity and leadership in rural regions. This includes providing direct therapeutic support to community members and training for service providers, all aimed at bolstering the resilience of 2SLGBTQIA+ communities against violence and hate. $40,485

PEI Association for Community Living Promoting Inclusivity and Empowerment: A Comprehensive Training Program for Gender Diversity and Addressing Sexuality in Individuals with Intellectual Disability (ID) and/or Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) To support professional development for direct support professionals serving Islanders with intellectual disabilities or Autism, including those identifying as 2SLGBTQIA+. $41,500

PEI Coalition for Women's Leadership Beyond Voting 2026 To provide newcomers with introductory civic education, tailored to both PEI and Canadian contexts. $38,000

Queen Elizabeth Elementary School Our Diverse Community Tapestry: Weaving Cultures and Teachings at Queen Elizabeth Elementary To provide support for celebrating the diversity within their school, with the aim of building cultural awareness and a sense of belonging. $3,000

PEI Transgender Network Together We Thrive: A 2S/TGNBGD Skill-Building Project To provide a work skills mentorship program for 2S/TGNBGD community members culminating in a week of events for the wider community. $70,450

Queen Charlotte Intermediate School The Coyote Connections Community Celebration To support diversity and inclusion initiatives at Queen Charlotte Intermediate School. $3,000

ResourceAbilities Community Access & Inclusion Expo To build awareness during National AccessAbility Awareness Week 2026. $7,205

Spring Park Elementary School Spring Park School Diversity Celebration To celebrate diversity at Spring Park School. $3,000

Stratford Elementary School Diversify SES project To support a year-long initiative designed to celebrate the rich diversity of the school community. $3,000

Ukrainian Canadian Congress - PEI Branch Ukrainian Days To provide a series of events to celebrate Ukrainian heritage, foster a deeper understanding of Ukraine’s culture and shed light on the impacts of the ongoing war. $12,500

UPEI Experiential Education UPEI Work-Integrated Learning (WIL) Bursary To ensure equitable access to work-integrated learning at UPEI by providing matching funds for international students where funding currently exists only for domestic students. $60,000

UPEI International Student Office Global Village Event To bring together international students to plan and execute a community-building event. $6,018

Voluntary Resource Council The Palm Wine Festival To create an immersive cultural exhibition in partnership with The Nigerian Association of PEI, showcasing Nigerian food, music, and art. $5,000

Wild Child PEI Embodied Consent: A Live-Action Learning Program To offer a kid friendly consent-based, live action role playing program to help children understand consent and create consent-based cultures to help end gender-based violence. $25,500

Wise Skateboarding Push for Change: a Youth Inclusion Lab To provide a series of youth-led workshops where participants identify barriers they face, then co-design practical solutions that foster belonging, equity, and resilience. $20,000