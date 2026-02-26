Provincial funding strengthens diversity and inclusion efforts

|CANADA, February 26 - Organization
|Project
|Project Description
|Funding
|Bangladeshi Canadian Association of PEI
|Boishakhi Mela
|To support a series of events throughout 2026 to engage the Bangladeshi community in PEI in cultural dialogues, education sessions, and connection.
|$12,500
|
BGC Prince County Foundation
|The Strengthening Women Program
|To create an empowering space for gender-based violence survivors to share experiences, foster connections and build critical life skills.
|$18,150
|Boys and Girls Club of Summerside
|Stick Together Festival
|To promote anti-racism, cultural reconciliation, and unity through sport, bringing Indigenous and non-Indigenous families together.
|$13,500
|Canadian National Institute for the Blind (CNIB)
|Empowering Sight Loss Voices on PEI
|To support the creation of accessible online content dedicated to sharing the lived experiences of people with sight loss, highlighting personal challenges and successes, while raising awareness of accessibility, equity, and inclusion.
|$10,000
|Chinese Culture Federation Inc
|International Lunar New Year Gala
|To celebrate the rich cultural diversity and community connection through shared traditions.
|$5,000
|Chinese Society of PEI
|3rd Annual Chinese Spring Festival Fair
|To support the family-friendly celebration that fosters cultural education, community connections, and a deeper appreciation for diversity.
|$5,000
|Early Childhood Development Association
|Inclusive Language and Practices
|To provide training sessions designed to meet the needs of both leadership and frontline educators in the early learning and child care sector.
|$60,000
|Family Service PEI
|Organizational Capacity Building Project
|To ensure services are consistent with values of equity, diversity, and inclusion.
|$30,327
|Family Violence Prevention Services
|Equipping Rural Women for Safety from Gender-Based Violence
|To provide women living in rural areas with access to safety equipment.
|$26,000
|Filipino Community of PEI
|PElsta Kultura
|To bring together the Filipino community in PEI to celebrate Filipino culture and heritage.
|$5,000
|Hindu Society
|Hindu Cultural Celebrations
|To create educational and cultural initiatives to promote belonging for the Hindu community.
|$12,500
|Kerala Association of PEI (KAPEI)
|Cultural Inclusion and Population Retention Program
|To support a series of cultural events and holiday celebrations for the Kerala community in PEI.
|$12,500
|Latinos Association of PEI
|Fin de Año Gala
|To support a New Year’s Eve Celebration for the Latin community in PEI to promote connection and reduce isolation.
|$5,000
|Native Council of PEI
|Tapui’tjitja’amitj (Two-Spirit) Project
|To support two-spirit (2S+) identifying Indigenous community members to develop a network of peer support and strengthened cultural identity to reduce harms from gender-based violence.
|$13,865
|O’Leary Elementary School
|Promoting Inclusion and Diversity at O'Leary Elementary
|To promote inclusion and diversity at O'Leary Elementary.
|$3,000
|Parkdale Elementary Home and School
|Cultural and Diversity Night and Mini Celebrations
|To support a cultural and diversity night at Parkdale Elementary.
|$3,000
|PEERS Alliance
|Building Connections: Solidarity & Support for Queer and Trans Islanders
|
To distribute gender-based violence prevention resources, reduce isolation, and strengthen solidarity and leadership in rural regions. This includes providing direct therapeutic support to community members and training for service providers, all aimed at bolstering the resilience of 2SLGBTQIA+ communities against violence and hate.
|$40,485
|PEI Association for Community Living
|Promoting Inclusivity and Empowerment: A Comprehensive Training Program for Gender Diversity and Addressing Sexuality in Individuals with Intellectual Disability (ID) and/or Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD)
|To support professional development for direct support professionals serving Islanders with intellectual disabilities or Autism, including those identifying as 2SLGBTQIA+.
|$41,500
|PEI Coalition for Women's Leadership
|Beyond Voting 2026
|To provide newcomers with introductory civic education, tailored to both PEI and Canadian contexts.
|$38,000
|Queen Elizabeth Elementary School
|Our Diverse Community Tapestry: Weaving Cultures and Teachings at Queen Elizabeth Elementary
|To provide support for celebrating the diversity within their school, with the aim of building cultural awareness and a sense of belonging.
|$3,000
|PEI Transgender Network
|Together We Thrive: A 2S/TGNBGD Skill-Building Project
|To provide a work skills mentorship program for 2S/TGNBGD community members culminating in a week of events for the wider community.
|$70,450
|Queen Charlotte Intermediate School
|The Coyote Connections Community Celebration
|To support diversity and inclusion initiatives at Queen Charlotte Intermediate School.
|$3,000
|ResourceAbilities
|Community Access & Inclusion Expo
|To build awareness during National AccessAbility Awareness Week 2026.
|$7,205
|Spring Park Elementary School
|Spring Park School Diversity Celebration
|To celebrate diversity at Spring Park School.
|$3,000
|Stratford Elementary School
|Diversify SES project
|To support a year-long initiative designed to celebrate the rich diversity of the school community.
|$3,000
|Ukrainian Canadian Congress - PEI Branch
|Ukrainian Days
|To provide a series of events to celebrate Ukrainian heritage, foster a deeper understanding of Ukraine’s culture and shed light on the impacts of the ongoing war.
|$12,500
|UPEI Experiential Education
|UPEI Work-Integrated Learning (WIL) Bursary
|To ensure equitable access to work-integrated learning at UPEI by providing matching funds for international students where funding currently exists only for domestic students.
|$60,000
|UPEI International Student Office
|Global Village Event
|To bring together international students to plan and execute a community-building event.
|$6,018
|Voluntary Resource Council
|The Palm Wine Festival
|To create an immersive cultural exhibition in partnership with The Nigerian Association of PEI, showcasing Nigerian food, music, and art.
|$5,000
|Wild Child PEI
|Embodied Consent: A Live-Action Learning Program
|To offer a kid friendly consent-based, live action role playing program to help children understand consent and create consent-based cultures to help end gender-based violence.
|$25,500
|Wise Skateboarding
|Push for Change: a Youth Inclusion Lab
|To provide a series of youth-led workshops where participants identify barriers they face, then co-design practical solutions that foster belonging, equity, and resilience.
|$20,000
|Women’s Network PEI
|Community Strength and Safety - Inclusive Self-Defense Training
|To provide inclusive, culturally safe and gender affirming self-defence training.
|$26,000
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability
for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this
article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.