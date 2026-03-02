Dan Brulé Announces Breath and Beyond Course and Opens Applications for Transformational Breathwork Journey to India

Breathwork pioneer Dan Brulé invites participants to deepen mastery through his Breath and Beyond course and a transformative spiritual immersion in India

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At a time when millions of people worldwide are struggling with chronic stress, anxiety, and emotional burnout, renowned breathwork pioneer Dan Brulé is offering a powerful solution rooted in one of the body’s most natural and accessible tools: the breath. Brulé, one of the world’s most respected pioneers in breathwork and conscious breathing practices, has announced enrollment for his highly anticipated Breath and Beyond Course, an advanced training designed to help individuals unlock greater physical vitality, emotional resilience, and spiritual awareness through conscious breathing.

Brulé is also now accepting applications for his upcoming Breathwork Spiritual Journey to India, taking place from August 18 through September 19, 2026, offering participants a rare opportunity to combine intensive breathing training with an immersive cultural and spiritual experience.

“The focus of the Breath and Beyond Course is a return to spirituality without the use of drugs or psychedelics. My course is not a watered-down version of breathwork often found in popular teachings and schools. The aim is a return to balance on a cellular and biological level. The focus is to connect deeply within oneself and to view breathwork as a way to fulfill religious and spiritual promises. It is the key to enlightenment,” Brulé explains.

The Breath and Beyond Course represents the next evolution in Brulé’s decades-long mission to teach people how to harness breathing as a tool for healing, performance, and personal transformation. Building on foundational breathwork principles, the course introduces advanced techniques that empower participants to access deeper states of clarity, release stress and emotional tension, and cultivate greater control over their mental, emotional, and physical well-being.

“Breath is the bridge between the body and the mind, the conscious and the unconscious,” states Brulé. “Through advanced breathwork, people discover that they have far more influence over their health, emotions, and state of consciousness than they ever imagined. Breath and Beyond is an invitation to step into that power. Breathwork allows us to tap into inner peace. When we have peace in our hearts, internal conflict disappears.”

Through decades of practice and teaching, Brulé describes breathwork as a deeply spiritual experience, noting that he “found God in the breath,” and continues to guide others toward discovering the ecstatic and transformative nature of their own breath.

In addition to the course, Brulé is inviting dedicated students and seekers to join him in India for what he describes as a life-changing spiritual breathing training and unforgettable cultural immersion experience. Participants will visit sacred locations while engaging in daily guided breathwork sessions, meditation, and ancient yogic practices rooted in centuries-old traditions.

India, widely regarded as the birthplace of pranayama and yogic breathing, offers the ideal setting for this immersive experience. Participants will have the unique opportunity to study breathwork in its original spiritual and cultural context while experiencing India’s rich traditions, vibrant culture, and transformative environments.

“This journey is more than a training; it’s a pilgrimage,” Brulé says. “It’s an opportunity to reconnect with yourself, deepen your practice, and experience breathwork in the very place where these sacred traditions originated.”

Participants in the Breath and Beyond Course and India immersion will gain practical tools to increase energy, improve emotional balance, reduce stress, and support long-term personal and professional growth.

Applications for both the Breath and Beyond Course and the India Spiritual Breathing Training (August 18 – September 19) are now open.

Dan Brulé is a world-recognized breathwork master, author, and educator with more than five decades of experience teaching conscious breathing techniques. Integrating modern science with ancient breathing traditions, his work empowers individuals to improve health, enhance performance, and unlock their full human potential through the power of breath. Over the course of his career, Brulé has trained thousands of people worldwide, including elite athletes, military personnel, healthcare professionals, and wellness practitioners. Widely regarded as a pioneer in the field, he has played a key role in bringing breathwork into mainstream conversations around health, performance, and emotional well-being.

