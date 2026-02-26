McCarthy & Akers, PLC Launches Estate Planning Checklist for Virginia Families

McCarthy & Akers, PLC has prepared this resource to guide you and your family through initial estate planning preparation decisions and considerations in Virginia.

WINCHESTER, VA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- McCarthy & Akers, PLC, a Winchester-based estate planning law firm serving families throughout Northern Virginia, is proud to introduce its new Estate Planning Checklist. Designed to simplify the early stages of estate planning, this free resource helps individuals and families organize key information, identify important decisions, and begin the process with clarity and confidence.

For many people, estate planning feels overwhelming. Thoughts of incapacity, family responsibilities, and future uncertainty often lead to delays. The Estate Planning Checklist was created to remove those barriers by offering a straightforward, practical starting point. The checklist guides users through essential considerations, including family structure, asset organization, guardianship planning, and long-term goals, in a clear, approachable format.

“Our clients often tell us they know estate planning is important, but they are not sure where to begin,” said Douglas McCarthy, Co-Founder of McCarthy & Akers, PLC. “This checklist gives families a way to take that first step without pressure. It helps them organize their thoughts and approach the process feeling informed, rather than overwhelmed.”

The checklist reflects McCarthy & Akers’ broader philosophy of guiding clients through estate planning in a personal, supportive way. Rather than relying on generic documents or rushed decisions, the firm focuses on understanding each client’s unique family dynamics, values, and objectives. The checklist is intended to complement that approach by preparing clients for a more productive conversation with an estate planning attorney.

Matthew Akers, Co-Founder of the firm, emphasized the long-term value of preparation. “Estate planning is not just about documents. It is about protecting the people you care about and reducing uncertainty for your family,” Akers said. “When clients come in having worked through this checklist, they are better equipped to make thoughtful decisions that reflect what truly matters to them.”

McCarthy & Akers serves individuals, families, and business owners who want a clear plan for the future and a trusted guide through the process. The Estate Planning Checklist is available online and can be accessed here. Those who complete the checklist may also schedule a free consultation with an estate planning attorney to discuss next steps.

