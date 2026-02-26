Ahead of RFK Jr.’s Texas Visit, Commissioner Miller Highlights Farm Fresh Initiative and Stronger School Nutrition Standards

AUSTIN — In advance of U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.’s visit to Texas today, Commissioner Sid Miller expanded upon the Texas Department of Agriculture’s unwavering commitment to its groundbreaking Farm Fresh Initiative and leading the charge on the updated Dietary Guidelines for Americans in schools statewide.

Thanks to a decade of bold leadership by Commissioner Miller and the TDA, Farm to School participation has skyrocketed to 79% of Texas schools, transforming how students eat, fueling their futures with real, local food, and boosting Texas farmers and communities.

The following statement may be attributed to Commissioner Miller:

“I’m proud of what the Texas Department of Agriculture has delivered to our kids over the past decade: swapping trash-bound junk for farm-fresh fuel that powers our kids, strengthens our farmers, and rebuilds our communities.

Now it’s time to level up. With the revamped Dietary Guidelines for Americans advancing under my friend, Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and the forthcoming new USDA direction, our children are too precious and too important to delay what we already know works. Let’s act now to remove the over-processed junk, ramp up fresh, nutrient-dense foods straight from Texas producers, and continue our mission to keep Texas children healthy.

When we link Texas agriculture directly to Texas classrooms, we supercharge local economies and invest in the long-term health of the next generation. Let’s turn smarter nutrition into action on every plate across this state. Our youth deserve nothing less; Texas is leading the nation and making it happen.”