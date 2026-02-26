SAF Supports Third Lawsuit Challenging Constitutionality of NFA

Second Amendment Foundation logo

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an effort to remove the remaining registration requirements from the National Firearms Act (NFA) for silencers and short-barreled rifles, the Second Amendment Foundation (SAF) is now supporting a third lawsuit (No. 2:26-cv-91) challenging the law.In July last year, President Trump signed into law the One Big Beautiful Bill which eliminated the making and transfer taxes on suppressors, short-barreled rifles, short-barreled shotguns, and NFA-defined “any other weapons.” The result being that individuals are no longer taxed for making and transferring most firearms under the NFA, yet burdensome registration requirements for these arms remain in place.“The government’s historically claimed constitutional authority for the NFA was its ability to levy taxes,” said SAF Executive Director Adam Kraut. “Once President Trump signed the One Big Beautiful Bill and taxes on silencers and short-barreled rifles were zeroed out, that authority no longer applied. Without it, the remaining registration requirements must be struck down as well. That’s exactly why we are now supporting a third challenge to this law in federal court.”SAF itself is a named plaintiff in the NFA lawsuit Brown v. ATF and is now backing two additional challenges – Jensen v. ATF and the newly filed Roberts v. ATF. Filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky, the named plaintiffs in Roberts are Jews for the Preservation of Firearms Ownership, Center for Human Liberty, American Suppressor Association Foundation, Buckeye Firearms Association, Meridian Ordnance and two private citizens.“SAF’s mission remains the same as it was when the organization was founded 52 years ago – to defend, secure and restore the Second Amendment rights of all Americans,” said SAF founder and Executive Vice President Alan M. Gottlieb. “That’s why SAF now supports three cases challenging the registration scheme left in the NFA – to ensure law-abiding citizens across America can fully exercise their right to keep and bear arms without fear of being added to a government watchlist.”

