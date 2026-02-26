Consolidated balance sheet of the Eurosystem as at 31 December 2025

© European Central Bank, 2026 Postal address 60640 Frankfurt am Main, Germany

Telephone +49 69 1344 0

Website www.ecb.europa.eu All rights reserved. Reproduction for educational and non-commercial purposes is permitted provided that the source is acknowledged. PDF ISBN 978-92-899-7023-5, ISSN 2443-5015, doi:10.2866/5836686, QB-01-25-038-EN-N

HTML ISBN 978-92-899-7022-8, ISSN 2443-5015, doi:10.2866/7108738, QB-01-25-038-EN-Q

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.