Home Affairs recognises Khoi-San traditional names on official documents

The Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Leon Schreiber, today proudly handed over the first Smart ID produced by the Department of Home Affairs and Government Printing Works that records a Khoi-San traditional name, following the latest upgrades to departmental IT systems.

A month ago, Minister Schreiber was informed of a young man named !Khūboab Oedasoua Lawrence, who was unable to obtain a Smart ID reflecting his Khoi-San first name. According to reports, his family had the same problem over 18 years ago when they were similarly unable to obtain a birth certificate that accurately reflects the spelling of his first name.

Following intervention from the Minister, the Department prioritised the matter and managed to identify the root of the problem as a technical IT limitation related to the use of so-called “special characters.” In less than four weeks, the necessary upgrades were implemented and the limitation is now resolved.

As a result, for the first time in South African history, birth certificates, Smart IDs and Passports are now able to recognise and record Khoi-San traditional names. The Director-General will be issuing a circular to all offices informing them of the upgrade. The Department’s technical team is also on stand-by to effect further upgrades if additional “special characters” need to be adjusted.

Following the focused work to correct this long-standing injustice, Minister Schreiber today personally handed over !Khūboab’s Smart ID to him in Stellenbosch, where he is a student, as the first recipient of an enabling document recognising a Khoi-San traditional name.

Minister Schreiber said: “This is a historic step forward to enhance the inclusion and dignity of Khoi-San communities in South Africa. As Minister, I recognise that a name is more than a practicality - it is central to every person’s identity. I am therefore very proud that we were able to correct this long-standing problem within record time after becoming aware of it.”

Minister Schreiber added: “South Africa’s national motto uses these same characters when it implores: !ke e: /xarra //ke, literally meaning “diverse people unite.” For the first time, this motto has now found expression at Home Affairs for the Khoi-San community. This reform offers the latest powerful demonstration of how our reform drive towards digital transformation is delivering dignity for all.”

