Brett J. Harrison Explains Hit & Run Victims’ Rights and Legal Options

Victims often don’t know what to do after a hit and run collision to protect their rights and seek compensation. Brett Harrison summarizes your options if this happens to you in New York.

MELVILLE, NY, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Harrison Law Group, P.C., a Melville-based personal injury law firm led by Founder and CEO Brett J. Harrison, has released an educational video addressing one of the most frightening scenarios New York drivers, pedestrians, and visitors can face: being injured in a hit and run accident.

In busy, unfamiliar traffic environments like New York City and its surrounding areas, hit and run collisions are an unfortunate reality for both residents and out-of-state visitors. The video serves as a public service announcement, clarifying what victims should do immediately after a hit and run and explaining how New York’s criminal and civil legal systems intersect to protect injured individuals.

In the video, Harrison explains how fleeing the scene of an accident is a serious criminal offense under New York Vehicle and Traffic Law, with penalties escalating based on the severity of injuries. He also outlines how a criminal conviction can significantly strengthen a victim’s civil personal injury case by establishing fault and demonstrating consciousness of guilt.

Equally important, the video addresses what happens when the driver is never identified. Harrison breaks down the layers of insurance protection available under New York law, including Personal Injury Protection (PIP), uninsured motorist coverage, and the Motor Vehicle Accident Indemnification Corporation (MVAIC). These options can provide vital compensation for medical bills, lost wages, and pain and suffering, but only if strict reporting and filing deadlines are met.

“Hit and run victims often feel powerless,” said Brett J. Harrison, Founder and CEO of The Harrison Law Group, P.C. “What many people don’t realize is that New York law actually provides multiple avenues for recovery, even in these situations. Knowing which insurance applies, which deadlines matter, and how criminal cases impact civil claims can make the difference between seeking compensation and losing that opportunity altogether.”

The video also walks viewers through critical next steps, including seeking immediate medical attention, preserving evidence, identifying potential surveillance footage, and notifying insurance carriers without delay. Harrison emphasizes that early legal guidance is essential, as hit and run cases often involve overlapping insurance policies, procedural requirements, and coordination between criminal and civil proceedings.

Whether someone is injured as a driver, passenger, pedestrian, or cyclist, the firm stresses that New York’s laws are often more favorable to victims than those in other states, but only when the system is navigated correctly. The Harrison Law Group, P.C., draws on its deep familiarity with these scenarios to place each case in the proper legal context and guide clients toward the strongest possible recovery.

