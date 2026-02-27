Semaphore Partners Named a 2026 ServiceNow Partner of the Year

Consulting & Implementation Rising Star

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Semaphore Partners today announced it has received a prestigious 2026 ServiceNow Partner of the Year Award, recognizing its outstanding achievements and contributions to the ServiceNow ecosystem.The company was recognized with the following 2026 ServiceNow Partner of the Year Awards: Consulting & Implementation Rising Star – Americas.Founded in 2019, Semaphore Partners is a boutique ServiceNow consulting firm known for delivering enterprise-grade implementations with a lean, expert team. With clients including Ivy League universities, major league sports organizations, and Fortune 500 companies, Semaphore has achieved significant growth through its commitment to technical excellence and measurable client impact."Our partners are essential to how ServiceNow wins, and Semaphore Partners is a great example of what makes our partner ecosystem so vibrant," said Michael Park, Senior Vice President, Global Partnerships and Channels at ServiceNow. "Customers today are looking for the fastest path from AI ambition to real business results, and that doesn't happen without partners who can turn platform potential into measurable outcomes. We're proud to recognize Semaphore Partners for the role they play in helping customers move from adoption to action and realize the full value of ServiceNow's AI platform."“​​At the start of 2025, we set an ambitious goal: win a ServiceNow Partner of the Year award,” said Semaphore Partners’ Managing Partners Toby Comer and Jonathan Jacob. “Achieving it feels incredible especially knowing we were objectively ranked #1 out of 215 Consulting and Implementation partners across both Specialist and Premier tiers. We're a boutique Specialist firm that punched above our weight class, and we did it through metrics-driven hard work. We even developed a tool called Partner Intelligence to track partner rankings in real-time, which kept us laser-focused on the goals that would get us here. This award belongs to our employees who bring their best to every engagement, and to our customers who we work with, not for. Their partnership made this achievement possible.”The ServiceNow 2026 Partner Awards recognize partners across multiple award categories and geographies. The awards are based on a rigorous evaluation process that considers factors such as customer success, innovation, and business impact.About Semaphore PartnersSemaphore Partners is a specialized ServiceNow consulting firm that delivers rapid, high-impact solutions with a personal, partner-led approach. Beyond consulting and implementation, Semaphore is a Build Partner with an app in the ServiceNow Store ( Premium Partner Portal ) and the creator of Partner Intelligence—the only free, ecosystem-wide partner benchmarking tool. The firm's 15 consultants across 11 states and Canada hold 73+ mainline certifications, combining boutique service with deep technical expertise.ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, Now Platform, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

