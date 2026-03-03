Reising Intellectual Property Law: Defenders of Innovation

Richard Hoffman

The team at Reising Intellectual Property Law provides unparalleled intellectual property procurement and litigation services for innovators at a fair rate.

TROY, MI, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With roots tracing back to the 1800s, Reising Intellectual Property (IP) Law has been serving Michiganders for decades, in industries ranging from automotive and aerospace to industrial manufacturing. The firm’s boutique size juxtaposes its large reputation in the industry as an entity that provides comprehensive IP procurement and IP litigation services at the best value. Rick Hoffmann, president and shareholder, shares that clients are often surprised to learn that his litigation services are often one-third the rate of competitors.

“Our patent preparation, prosecution, and litigation are second to none, and we do it at ‘Midwestern’ rates,” says Hoffmann, who has nearly 40 years of experience in the IP field. “We have a great track record of securing patents and winning cases, and we want to provide that at the best value.”

Reising works with clients to protect their intellectual property from the earliest stages, providing services in patents, industrial design procurement and enforcement, trademarks, copyrights, and more. No matter what a client needs, a shareholder is intimately involved in the process, from beginning to end.

When litigating for clients at the state and federal level, the team helps clients navigate the intricacies of IP laws and regulations. Hoffmann has won cases for clients across multiple industries, including for a top Tier 1 automotive supplier. When teaching patent law to students at local universities, Hoffmann emphasizes that defending innovation is a crucial duty for citizens of the United States, as outlined in its earliest documentation.

“Article 1, Section 8, Clause 8 of the U.S. Constitution says that congress can set up laws to promote the progress of science and the useful arts,” says Hoffmann. “For our team, the ability to foster innovation by supporting our clients is integral to everything we do.”

Because Reising specializes solely in IP law rather than trying to focus on a variety of legal fields, the team can stay on the cutting edge of any industry updates. If someone on the team runs into something they haven’t handled before, there is someone else at the firm they can turn to for advice.

On top of being experts in IP law, Reising attorneys have backgrounds in various science disciplines, including electrical, chemical, mechanical, and computer science engineering. Hoffmann, who has an engineering degree, finds the technological aspect to be one of the most rewarding parts of his job. He’s worked with clients on cases concerning technologies from laundry lint traps to carburetors, and he always takes the time to understand the intricacies of their product to achieve the best results.

“Our attorneys are not only top-notch legal minds but also technological authorities in their respective fields,” says Hoffmann. “The landscapes of IP and technology are constantly evolving, so we’re fortunate to focus on them every day. We want to provide our clients with the most informed service possible.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.