On February 26, 2026, the Food and Drug Administration granted accelerated approval to zongertinib (Hernexeos, Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc.), a kinase inhibitor, for an expanded indication for adults with unresectable or metastatic non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose tumors have HER2 (ERBB2) tyrosine kinase domain (TKD) activating mutations, as detected by an FDA-authorized test.

This application is part of the FDA Commissioner’s National Priority Review Voucher (CNPV) pilot program, which is designed to accelerate the review of products with the potential to address key national priorities.

Full prescribing information for Hernexeos will be posted on Drugs@FDA.

Efficacy and Safety

Efficacy was evaluated in Beamion LUNG-1 (NCT04886804), a single arm, open-label, multi-center, multi-cohort trial. The efficacy population included 72 patients with unresectable or metastatic, non-squamous NSCLC with HER2 (ERBB2) tyrosine kinase domain (TKD) mutations, who had not received systemic therapy for advanced disease.

The major efficacy outcome measures were objective response rate (ORR) and duration of response (DOR) determined by blinded independent central review per RECIST v1.1. ORR was 76% (95% CI: 65, 85), with 64% of responders having a DOR ≥ 6 months and 44% having a DOR ≥ 12 months.

The prescribing information includes warnings and precautions for hepatotoxicity, left ventricular dysfunction, interstitial lung disease/pneumonitis, and embryo-fetal toxicity.

The recommended zongertinib dose is based on body weight. For patients weighing less than 90 kg, the dose is 120 mg orally once daily. For patients weighing 90 kg or more, the dose is 180 mg orally once daily. Zongertinib may be taken with or without food and continued until disease progression or unacceptable toxicity.

Expedited Programs

This review used the Real-Time Oncology Review (RTOR) pilot program, which streamlined data submission prior to the filing of the entire clinical application, and the Assessment Aid, a voluntary submission from the applicant to facilitate the FDA’s assessment.

This application was granted priority review. Zongertinib received breakthrough therapy designation. FDA expedited programs are described in the Guidance for Industry: Expedited Programs for Serious Conditions-Drugs and Biologics.

Healthcare professionals should report all serious adverse events suspected to be associated with the use of any medicine and device to FDA’s MedWatch Reporting System or by calling 1-800-FDA-1088.

For assistance with single-patient INDs for investigational oncology products, healthcare professionals may contact OCE’s Project Facilitate at 240-402-0004 or email OncProjectFacilitate@fda.hhs.gov.

Follow the Oncology Center of Excellence on X: @FDAOncology.