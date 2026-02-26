Vitek IP Announces the Availability of the Data Pipeline Monitoring Patent Portfolio

With 5 open applications and claims already applicable to AI and data lakes, acquiring this portfolio now would be a huge advantage to anyone in the industry.” — Dan Buri, CEO Vitek IP

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vitek IP , LLC announced that they are the exclusive representative to sell the Data Pipeline Monitoring patent portfolio developed by Data Culpa, a provider of data integrity and monitoring solutions to data-critical enterprises.The Data Pipeline Monitoring patent portfolio consists of 10 issued US patents and 5 applications. The inventions detail monitoring data pipelines for data quality, data compliance and alerting when issues with the monitored pipeline are detected. The technology is applicable to Extract, Transform, Load (ETL) pipelines including Artificial Intelligence (AI) preprocessing and Internet of Things (IoT) data processing, data lake consistency, and data warehouse importing.One key patent describes a data quality monitoring and alert system for data processing pipelines. The patent is applicable to all data pipelines including ETL and AI pipelines. The patented solution can be used to monitor inputs and outputs of the pipeline and transfer alerts when data quality or processing issues with the pipeline are detected. The patent has over 14 years of life remaining and is implemented by numerous large cloud computing, data lake, and data warehouse providers.A second key patent describes a pipeline monitoring system for detecting data anomalies with animated alerts. The invention is applicable to all modern instances of data pipelines such as in IoT and AI processing. The patented solution provides additional information to the pipeline monitoring team by highlighting when issues appear, the magnitude of the change in expected results and how changing thresholds would impact the alerts received. This patent has more than 16 years of life remaining and is currently implemented by several large cloud computing companies.A third key patent describes a data pipeline monitoring system comparing data quality scores using a data standard baseline. The patent is relevant to all implementations of data pipelines including in SaaS and AI. The patented solution generates data quality standards and monitors the data pipeline to ensure that the standards are being met at each stage of the data pipeline. This patent has more than 17 years of life and is currently being implemented by a major cloud compute provider.Vitek IP has developed confidential claim charts outlining the demonstrated use and value of the patented technology.The sale offering represents an opportunity to acquire an exceptional patent portfolio that covers technology already being implemented by major providers of cloud computing, data lakes, and data warehouse infrastructure. With the continued rapid expansion in AI and IoT data pipelines across all high-tech sectors, and the 5 open applications, the portfolio can be expected to only increase in relevance and value.Offers for the patent portfolio will be reviewed as they are received, and the patent owner intends to finalize a transaction in Q2 2026. To receive an overview of the portfolio or detailed market materials, contact info@vitek-ip.com.About Vitek IP, LLC. Founded by a team with over four decades of experience in IP and tech, Vitek’s patent consultancy , brokerage group, and research organization provides clients exceptional guidance navigating the patent landscape. Vitek team members have developed and managed hundreds of patent transaction engagements for the world’s largest telecommunications, software, and computer companies. For more information, visit www.vitek-ip.com

