Attorney General Jackley, Pennington County State’s Attorney Roetzel Announce Three Defendants Convicted in 2022 Double Homicide

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley and Pennington County State’s Attorney Lara Roetzel announce that three Rapid City individuals have been convicted by a Pennington County jury in connection with the Aug. 20, 2022 double homicide of Joseph Standing Bear, 29, of Norris and Petan Milk, 37, of Rapid City.

Convicted Tuesday were Montell Olivera, 29, of two counts of First-Degree murder and Conspiracy to Commit First-Degree Murder. Dillon Wilson, 22, and Erin Provancial, 45, (female) were each found guilty of two counts of Aiding and Abetting First-Degree Murder and Conspiracy to Commit First-Degree Murder. All charges carry a mandatory life sentence in the state penitentiary. Sentencing will be held at a later date.

A total of eight individuals were charged in connection with the homicides or events that followed. The remaining charged individuals entered into plea agreements and testified for the State during the trial. The trial took two weeks.

On Aug. 20, 2022, the group drove to the Surfwood Apartments. Two of the eight individuals remained in the vehicle, while five entered the building. Once inside, Olivera shot both Standing Bear and Milk multiple times before fleeing the apartment. The group then left the scene in the waiting vehicle.

Cases against two of the individuals who were minors at the time of the offense are proceeding through the juvenile justice system.

Attorney General Jackley and Pennington County State’s Attorney Roetzel praised the work of the investigators, law enforcement, and prosecutors. Those agencies include the Rapid City Police Department, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, South Dakota Highway Patrol, South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), Rosebud Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement Services, and the U.S. Marshals Service.

The case was prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office and the Pennington County State’s Attorney’s Office.

