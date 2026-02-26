Attorney General Jackley Announces State Supreme Court Upholds Commitment of Juvenile for Terrorist Threat

Submit Release
PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that the South Dakota Supreme Court has upheld a circuit court’s decision to commit a juvenile to the State Department of Corrections after the juvenile made a terrorist threat at a school.

In its opinion filed Feb. 25, 2026, the Court affirmed the juvenile’s adjudication for making a terrorist threat and upheld the circuit court’s decision to commit the juvenile to the Department of Corrections. The Court vacated the adjudication for simple assault.

“This decision makes clear that threats of violence against our schools will be taken seriously,” said Attorney General Jackley. “The Court affirmed that threatening to commit a violent crime with the intent to disrupt a public service—such as a school—constitutes a criminal offense.”

The case arose from threats made against a school counselor and others at the Edgemont School. Following an adjudicatory hearing, the circuit court found the juvenile delinquent for making a terrorist threat and ordered commitment to the Department of Corrections. On appeal, the Supreme Court upheld that adjudication and determined that the circuit court did not abuse its discretion in ordering placement with the Department of Corrections.

“Safety of students, educators, and school staff remains a top priority,” Attorney General Jackley said. “Law Enforcement will continue to work with local schools to respond swiftly and appropriately when credible threats are made.”

The Attorney General’s Office handled the appeal on behalf of the State  

