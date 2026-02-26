Developers of The St. Regis Residences, Sunny Isles Beach, Miami, Secure New York Registration

The St. Regis Residences, Sunny Isles Beach, Miami is a coastal icon by Fortune International Group and Château Group

The landmark beachfront development increases its reach with broker and buyer access in New York, supported by a $418.3M financing package finalized in December

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fortune International Group and Château Group , developers of The St. Regis Residences, Sunny Isles Beach, Miami , announced today that the ultra-luxe, under-construction, two-tower residential enclave has achieved its official marketing registration with the State of New York.With this registration complete, The Residences – having experienced phenomenal sales in 2025 that bucked broader market trends, with consumers from the Empire State driving much of that demand – can now directly engage New York-based brokers and prospective buyers in their local market to showcase one of South Florida’s most coveted residential offerings. Distinguished by its unprecedented 435 linear feet of private beachfront – the most oceanfront access of any luxury community currently rising in the region – the project sets a new benchmark for exclusivity on Sunny Isles Beach.The news furthermore comes on the heels of the developers securing a $418.3 million construction loan package from Bank OZK at the end of last year, underscoring confidence in the decorated project and in the two developers, who are among the most respected globally for their decades-long portfolio of luxury residential offerings.“Sunny Isles Beach has long captured the attention of New York buyers, and we’ve seen an uptick in an already steady stream of purchasers from the Northeast, specifically New York City,” said Manuel Grosskopf, CEO of Château Group. “With this registration, we can connect with them directly and showcase the unrivaled lifestyle, design, and service that define The St. Regis Residences. For New Yorkers accustomed to driving hours to reach the beach, this project makes the shoreline their literal backyard…a rare opportunity for buyers accustomed to the very best in culture, luxury, and convenience.”“While we have always benefitted from strong engagement with Northeast buyers, this registration allows us to continue building those relationships by physically engaging both prospects and realtors,” said Edgardo Defortuna, CEO of Fortune International Group. “Several of our most significant recent sales have been to New York buyers, who understand the unique value of this oceanfront enclave. We are thrilled to provide them with a direct pathway to explore the residences, amenities, and lifestyle that only The St. Regis brand can deliver.”Designed by the acclaimed architectural firm Arquitectonica, with construction overseen by industry authority Coastal Construction, The Residences will also feature interiors by São Paulo-based Patricia Anastassiadis of Anastassiadis. Award-winning EDSA is leading the landscape architecture.The now sold-out South Tower, with 170 residences, is on track for completion in late 2028. The North Tower, comprising 150 residences, is slated to break ground this summer. Together, the two towers are projected to achieve a total sell-out exceeding $3 billion, underscoring the development’s scale and its appeal to the global luxury market.Both domestic and international buyers have been drawn to the estate-like residences, penthouses, and an extraordinary 70,000 square feet of bespoke, residents-only amenities and high-touch services managed by Marriott International. Butler services and a 24-hour dedicated concierge team provide unparalleled access to nearly every imaginable comfort and convenience. A pair of elevated, ocean-facing restaurants, steered by top chefs and open to the public, will serve as future cornerstones of the community, further enhancing the enclave’s resort-style lifestyle.Remaining residences start at $5 million. The on-site oceanside sales gallery is located at 18801 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach. For additional information, call 305.704.4700 or visit srresidencessunnyislesbeach.com.The St. Regis Residences, Sunny Isles Beach, Miami are not owned, developed or sold by Marriott International, Inc. or its affiliates (“Marriott”). La Playa Beach Associates, LLC uses the St. Regis marks under a license from Marriott, which has not confirmed the accuracy of any of the statements or representations made about the project.# # #About the Project DevelopersFortune International GroupSynonymous with excellence, quality, customer service and unwavering commitment to the highest standards of luxury, Fortune International Group has been a recognized leader in development, sales, and marketing since 1983. With over 7,000 units and 9 million square feet of projects delivered, the company’s prestigious development portfolio includes many of the most prominent residential properties in South Florida including Faena Residences Miami, Ora by Casa Tua, The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Pompano Beach, The St. Regis Residences, Sunny Isles Beach, Nexo Residences, The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Sunny Isles Beach, Jade Residences Brickell, Jade Beach, Jade Ocean, Jade Signature, Auberge Beach Residences and Spa Fort Lauderdale and Hyde Resort & Residences Hollywood.The company’s Fortune Development Sales division is the premier, exclusive on-site sales and marketing representative for third-party development projects in South Florida, having sold more than 31,000 units and currently representing some of South Florida’s most successful projects such as: The Residences at Mandarin Oriental, Miami, Cipriani Residences, Bay Harbor Towers, Pagani Residences, Onda, Missoni Baia, Una Residences, 2000 Ocean, One Park Tower, Baccarat and Casa Bella Residences, among others. The firm’s real estate brokerage division, Fortune Christie’s International Real Estate, is the exclusive Christie’s affiliate in Miami-Dade and Broward counties. Fortune International Group has 21 offices around the world with over 1,000 associates. Fortune’s international broker network reaches legions of prospective buyers from South Florida to Buenos Aires, Hong Kong to São Paolo, and Manhattan to Paris. For more information, visit fortuneintlgroup.com.The Château GroupThe Château Group, founded under the leadership of Sergio and Manuel Grosskopf, has more than 45 years of experience in the development of real estate projects in South America and the United States. Château has participated in several major real estate endeavors over the last several years, Château introduced the concept of Mall in Argentina with the development of Alto Palermo and Alto Avellaneda Malls in Buenos Aires and the entry of Wal-mart and Zara to the Argentinian market. In the residential field, Château Group developed more than 1.6 million square feet distributed in the two most emblematic towers in Buenos Aires, Argentina: Château Libertador and Château Puerto Madero. In the United States, Château Group developed Château Beach Residences, a luxury high-rise condominium in Sunny Isles Beach, FENDI Château Residences in Surfside, the first real estate development branded by FENDI worldwide and most recently delivered The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Sunny Isles Beach, the most elegant oceanfront address in the area in combination with Fortune International Group. Other projects in the pipeline include 600 and 700 Biscayne (Miami, FL) and a mixed-use development in Hallandale Beach. In addition, Château Group has positioned itself as a high-end residential market leader in the world-renowned city of Punta del Este, Uruguay through the development of the new FENDI Château Residences, Le Jardin Residences, Beverly Tower, Coral Tower and Millenium Tower.

