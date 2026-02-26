Jellinek Ellis Gluckstein’s All-Female Team Featured in Canadian Lawyer Magazine for Sexual Abuse Litigation Leadership

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jellinek Ellis Gluckstein's all-female legal team dedicated to sexual abuse litigation, has been featured by Canadian Lawyer Magazine for its transformative work in the field. The feature highlights the team's trauma-informed approach, which is reshaping how survivors of sexual assault experience the Canadian legal system.

Led by renowned advocates Simona Jellinek and Erin Ellis, the team combines compassionate advocacy with exceptional legal strategy. “I’ve dedicated myself to helping survivors both legally and through my advocacy work, and cannot imagine a more meaningful career,” says Jellinek. Their work ensures that survivors feel supported and heard throughout the legal process. This approach has not only provided a new standard of care but has also led to significant legal victories, including precedent-setting damages for their clients.

The team’s influence extends beyond individual cases to systemic reform. Jellinek Ellis Gluckstein played an instrumental role in advocating for the removal of limitation periods for sexual abuse claims in Ontario. This landmark achievement has removed a significant barrier to justice for countless survivors across the province, demonstrating the team's commitment to creating lasting legal change.

Canadian Lawyer Magazine also recognized the group’s collaborative ethos and dedication to mentorship within the legal profession. By advancing the understanding and application of trauma-informed practices, the team is setting a new standard of excellence and fostering a more empathetic legal community. Their leadership continues to drive the evolution of sexual abuse law in Canada.

About Jellinek Ellis Gluckstein.

Jellinek Ellis Gluckstein Lawyers is a Canadian law firm specializing in sexual abuse litigation and trauma-informed advocacy. Founded by Simona Jellinek and Erin Ellis, the firm is committed to providing compassionate, survivor-centered legal representation and advancing systemic change within the legal profession. Recognized for precedent-setting damages, successful advocacy for the removal of limitation periods for sexual abuse claims in Ontario, and a strong focus on mentorship and education in trauma-informed practices, Jellinek Ellis Gluckstein sets new standards of excellence in serving and empowering survivors. For more information, visit https://www.gluckstein.com/sexual-abuse-lawyers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.