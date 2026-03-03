Spinelli Partners with EEZE to Set New Standard in Identity Verification and Fraud Prevention for Automotive Retail

Spinelli Partners with EEZE to Protect Customers and Lenders.

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spinelli dealerships, one of Quebec’s most respected automotive groups, today announced it has officially selected EEZE as its exclusive Identity Verification (IDV) partner. By integrating the EEZE platform across its network of dealerships, Spinelli becomes an early adopter of advanced IDV technology, reinforcing its commitment to customer security and operational excellence.As the automotive industry faces rising instances of identity theft, the partnership marks a proactive move by Spinelli to protect both its customers and lending partners.A Proactive Approach to Industry Challenges. The decision to implement EEZE comes ahead of the April 1, 2026, FINTRAC regulations, ensuring that Spinelli is not only compliant but ahead of the curve. Beyond regulatory requirements, the platform provides Spinelli’s lending partners with the ultimate assurance: every customer is verified before a financing or leasing application is ever submitted."Spinelli is being incredibly proactive and pioneering in their approach to security," said Tave Della Porta the President and Co-Founder of EEZE. "This is a significant first step in helping the automotive industry prevent and deter fraud and identity theft—ultimately protecting their valued customers. Being an early adopter of IDV shows they understand that trust is the most important currency in modern retail."Seamless Integration: From Test Drives to Loi 25.Spinelli is utilizing EEZE at the earliest stages of the customer journey, including safely validating customers before a test drive. By embedding ID verification into the pre-qualification and test-drive phases, the group has turned a security necessity into a natural, frictionless part of the dealership experience.For Quebec consumers, the platform offers peace of mind regarding data privacy. EEZE helps dealerships gather all necessary consent required under Loi 25, while giving the consumer direct control over how their documentation is handled and stored.Built for Dealers, by Dealers.The EEZE platform’s success is rooted in the deep industry expertise of its founders, who bring over 20 years of experience in automotive management and retail sales. Unlike generic software, EEZE was built to fit into the existing daily operations of a dealership, rather than forcing the dealership to change its processes to fit the software.Charles Bari, Director of Operations, Spinelli, explained why EEZE stood out in a crowded marketplace: "We chose EEZE because of their long-term partnership mentality, their product flexibility, and their ability to customize the platform to our specific needs. Their team understands the nuances of our day-to-day operations, making the integration seamless for our staff and our clients."Comprehensive Security Features.Every identity verification performed through the EEZE platform includes robust AML (Anti-Money Laundering) checks, comprehensive sanctions screenings, and customizable workflow engines designed to meet the specific needs of each dealership department, including Sales, F&I, and Service.About SpinelliSince 1922, Spinelli has been a driving force in Montreal’s automotive landscape. The group offers a wide range of brands and stands out through its commitment to innovation, customer service excellence and community involvement. The network of dealerships includes Toyota, Honda, Nissan, Volkswagen, Mazda, Kia, Lexus and Infiniti.About EEZEEEZE is a leading Identity Verification (IDV) and AML compliance provider specifically designed for the automotive sector. Founded by industry veterans, EEZE provides dealerships with the tools to prevent fraud, ensure regulatory compliance, and protect consumer data through a flexible, user-friendly platform.

