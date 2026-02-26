Rob Maness, Founder of Gator PAC, Endorses Brian Stahl for U.S. House in Texas' 6th Congressional District

Rob Maness Endorses Brian Stahl

GULFPORT, MS, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, retired Colonel Rob Maness founder of Gator PAC and a longtime conservative leader committed to electing principled fighters who uphold constitutional values, border security, fiscal responsibility, and law and order, proudly announced his endorsement of Brian Stahl in the Republican primary for Texas' 6th Congressional District.Brian Stahl is a 20+ year law enforcement veteran, current police officer, former Mayor Pro Tem and Councilman in Covington, Texas, husband, father, and devoted Christian. Running on a platform of accountability in Washington, secure borders, support for law enforcement, strong families, economic growth, and putting parents and students first in education, Stahl represents the kind of proven public servant Texas needs in Congress."Texas' 6th District deserves a representative who has spent his life protecting families and communities—not a career politician," said Colonel Rob Maness. "Brian Stahl has worn the badge for over two decades, served his community in elected office, and understands the real threats facing our nation: open borders, wasteful spending, and attacks on our values. He's not going to Washington to make friends—he's going to fight for Texas families, just like he has fought on the front lines here at home. Gator PAC is proud to stand with Brian in this important primary."Stahl's campaign emphasizes restoring accountability to government, backing law enforcement, securing the border, and defending conservative principles against federal overreach. As a grassroots conservative challenger in a competitive Republican primary field that includes incumbent Jake Ellzey and James Buford, Stahl has focused on connecting directly with voters across the district. "I am deeply honored to receive the endorsement of Colonel Rob Maness and Gator PAC," said Brian Stahl. "Rob has been a tireless advocate for constitutional conservatism, veterans, and putting America First. His support means a great deal as we work to bring real change to Washington and ensure Texas' 6th District has a strong, no-nonsense voice that prioritizes safety, security, and freedom."Voters in Texas' 6th Congressional District (covering parts of Ellis, Johnson, Navarro, Tarrant, and other counties) can cast ballots in the Republican primary beginning early voting (February 17–27, 2026) through Election Day on March 3, 2026. For more information on Brian Stahl's campaign, follow on social media @StahlforTX_6###About Gator PACGator PAC supports conservative candidates who fight for limited government, secure borders, Second Amendment rights, and American sovereignty. Led by Colonel Rob Maness, the PAC backs proven leaders ready to take on the establishment and deliver results for the people. Find us at https://gatorpac.com/

