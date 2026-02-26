Hometown Investments in Housing, Businesses, and Youth Foster Economic Growth and Community Pride in City of O’Neill

(From left to right): O’Neill City Clerk/Treasurer Sarah Sidak, O’Neill Mayor Scott Menish, DED Field Services Director Sheryl Hiatt, Holt County Economic Development Director Shelby Regan

The State of Nebraska has recognized O’Neill for encouraging business expansions, property improvements, and housing development through participation in the Leadership Certified Community (LCC) program and partnership with the Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED). Economic programs in the City of O’Neill (pop. 3,581) have generated more than $6 million in community investments over the past five years. Sheryl Hiatt, DED Director of Field Services, honored local leaders on Wednesday, February 25th, for their ongoing success through the LCC program. O’Neill earned LCC certification in 2020 and recertification in 2025.

O’Neill is one of 29 Nebraska communities in Nebraska’s LCC program, which was established by DED in 2011. The program encourages strategic collaboration among local leaders to support businesses and projects to grow childcare capacity, housing availability, and the workforce. LCCs must engage in strategic planning and market their communities online. Qualifying LCCs gain status in the program for five years.

Since 2020, local developers have supported the creation of 269 new businesses in Holt County, including 111 new businesses in O’Neill. Economic leaders assisted in more than 50 business transitions for new owners in the county over the past five years.

O’Neill’s Local Option Municipal Economic Development Act (LB840) program has supported this growth, investing $5.6 million into the community since 2020. Communities may participate in Nebraska’s LB840 program by creating a voter-approved plan to devote a portion of local tax dollars for economic development projects. The City of O’Neill enacted its LB840 plan in 2012. Since then, the community has provided more than $3 million in funding to 58 businesses, resulting in $8.4 million in total investments. Community leaders and landowners have also invested more than $2 million for 201 property improvement projects, including $848,603 in LB840 funding. The program has assisted in the creation or retention of 170 jobs.

“The LB840 program has been a great incentive to help bring families, either new or returning, back to O’Neill to create new business projects or to assist in the transition process,” said City of O’Neill Clerk and Treasurer Sarah Sidak. “The program supports development efforts including startup assistance, building acquisition funding, and working capital and has created a huge impact in our community.”

O’Neill’s LB840 program provided $500,000 in funding for housing development projects in a partnership with DED, the City of O’Neill, the O’Neill Area Chamber of Commerce, Holt County Economic Development (HCED), and the O’Neill Development Corporation. In 2022, the city received $1 million in funding assistance from the State of Nebraska’s Rural Workforce Housing Fund (RWHF) for the creation of single-family homes. Developers completed the project’s first three homes on Kros Drive in late 2024.

Local business owners have prioritized restoration efforts in downtown O’Neill over the past five years, including development in the building owned by copper mug manufacturer Handlebend. It now features a coffee shop, taproom, and additional retail spaces. The O’Neill Family Pharmacy, Shook’s Taxidermy, Blush Boutique & Tan, McIntosh Jewelry, and TCB Insurance have completed improvements in their downtown facilities. Additionally, local investors have assisted in the purchase of two abandoned buildings and in the demolitions of two former business buildings.

Since 2020, new construction projects have been completed at AKRS Equipment Solutions, Great Plains State Bank, Shamrock Locker, the Galyen Boettcher Baier law office, O’Reilly Auto, Dollar General west, and Family Dollar. Local economic developers also supported a commercial renovation in the former Shopko building, which is now occupied by O’Neill Storage.

Recent city investments include purchases of a street sweeper, motor grader, and sewer vac truck; water and sewer updates; and investments in local parks and baseball fields. O’Neill Mayor Scott Menish said these improvements underscore the city’s efforts to enhance community safety and quality of life.

“Over the past five years, the City of O’Neill has invested in a new police department, a K9 unit, fire and rescue equipment, and two new ambulances,” Mayor Menish said. “These city improvements are essential in encouraging people to build their businesses, families, and lives in O’Neill.”

New facilities at O’Neill Public High School and renovations at the O’Neill-St. Mary school are helping attract youth and families to the area, Menish said. HCED has focused on retaining young talent through the creation of the North Central Nebraska Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge. Additionally, HCED’s Hometown Leadership Institute creates opportunities to educate community members about development in rural areas. More than 238 residents have graduated from the program.

This month, U.S. Senator Deb Fischer announced $18 million in funding to support improvements at Nebraska’s health care facilities. The City of O’Neill is projected to receive $3.5 million to replace the boiler and water heating system at Avera St. Anthony’s Hospital, following a natural gas explosion at the facility in 2024. Additional renovations supported by local investments include updates to the hospital’s emergency room.

For additional information about the Leadership Certified Community (LCC) Program, contact Kelly Gewecke at kelly.gewecke@nebraska.gov or 308-627-3151, or visit https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/programs/community/lcc/.