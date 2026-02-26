Meriwest Credit Union Wins Top Honor as Best Credit Union in Silicon Valley 2026

Winner, Mercury News Best in SV 2026

We’re proud to be voted Best Credit Union in Silicon Valley 2026 in the Mercury News Readers’ Choice Awards. Thank you for your trust and support!

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meriwest Credit Union is excited to announce that it has been voted “Winner, Best Credit Union in Silicon Valley” in the Mercury News Readers’ Choice Awards Best in Silicon Valley 2026. This prestigious recognition, voted on by Bay Area residents, celebrates Meriwest’s dedication to delivering exceptional advice-based service, innovative financial solutions, and lasting positive change throughout the region.

As a community-driven financial institution, Meriwest places people first, empowering members and neighbors by providing innovative products and services, access to financial education, and community support through the Meriwest Community Foundation. In 2025, the Foundation organized 155 financial education events, reaching close to 11,000 community members and distributing $22,000 in scholarships to help individuals achieve their goals.

Complementing these efforts, Meriwest staff donated nearly $48,000 to local charities, while the credit union itself contributed $187,275 in corporate giving, demonstrating a deep commitment to strengthening the communities it serves.

This spirit of excellence extends inward, creating a workplace where employees thrive. The Silicon Valley Business Journal and San Francisco Business Times have once again honored Meriwest as a Best Place to Work, marking the sixth year in a row, thanks to its supportive culture, transparent leadership, and focus on employee growth and well-being.

“We are deeply grateful for this honor from our valued members and the Silicon Valley community,” said Lisa Pesta, President and CEO of Meriwest Credit Union. “Winning Best Credit Union in Silicon Valley reflects the heart of our team: a genuine passion for improving financial health and giving back in ways that truly matter. Together, we’re building a stronger, more prosperous future for everyone.”

Since its founding in 1961, Meriwest Credit Union has pioneered member-focused banking with a legacy of trust, innovation, and community impact. As we celebrate this milestone, we invite you to experience the difference—where every decision prioritizes you.

Because We’re YouSM.

About Meriwest Credit Union

Founded in San Jose, California in 1961, Meriwest Credit Union, ($2.1B in assets) is one of Silicon Valley’s most established financial institutions. Dedicated to delivering advice-based, personal, convenient, and innovative financial services to over 80,000 families and businesses throughout the San Francisco Bay Area and Pima County, Arizona, Meriwest offers a wide array of personal banking, business services, and wealth advisory services. Meriwest has been voted one of the ‘Best Credit Unions in Silicon Valley’ in the Mercury News’ Annual ‘Readers’ Choice Awards’ and a “Best Place to Work” by the Silicon Valley Business Journal 2020 through 2024. More information can be found at www.meriwest.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.