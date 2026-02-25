Arizona Vehicle Theft Task Force Recovers 700K in Luxury Vehicles in Vehicle Theft and Fraud Investigation

PHOENIX — On February 5, 2026, detectives with the Arizona Vehicle Theft Task Force (VTTF) executed a search warrant in Queen Creek, resulting in the recovery of six high-value vehicles connected to a vehicle theft and fraud investigation. Detectives identified one vehicle reported stolen and five others acquired through fraudulent means.

The vehicles include Audis, BMWs, and Mercedes-Benz luxury cars, with an estimated combined value of approximately $700,000.

VTTF officials emphasize that obtaining a vehicle through fraudulent means is treated no differently than traditional vehicle theft. Individuals engaged in these schemes are subject to full investigative efforts and will be prosecuted accordingly.

“The VTTF remains committed to protecting Arizona consumers and businesses from vehicle theft in all its forms,” said Captain Trevor Graff, District Commander of the VTTF. “Fraudulent purchases are not victimless crimes, and we will continue to pursue those who attempt to exploit private sellers, lenders, and dealerships.”

The Arizona Vehicle Theft Task Force serves an essential role on behalf of the Arizona Automobile Theft Authority (AATA) by working proactively to reduce vehicle theft throughout Arizona. Their work is supported by an annual grant from the AATA, enabling them to deter vehicle theft through enforcement, prosecution, and public awareness programs.