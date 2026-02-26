Press Releases

02/26/2026

Attorney General Tong Secures $5.1 Million Financial Relief Package for Concierge Tenants

Concierge Commits up to $5.1 Million in Cash Payments to Tenants, Free Rent, Utility Waivers, No Rent Increase and Option to Break Lease

(Hartford, CT) – Following an investigation and negotiations led by the Office of the Attorney General, Attorney General William Tong today announced that the owner of Concierge Apartments will provide up to $5.1 million in financial relief for tenants of the 544-unit Rocky Hill complex. Today’s agreement in principle is the first of two such agreements being negotiated by the Office of the Attorney General and Concierge owner JRK Property Holdings to provide meaningful financial relief and concessions to residents and to address health and safety concerns at the property. Once finalized, the agreements will resolve the investigation launched by Attorney General Tong into the landlord’s management and the unsafe conditions at the complex.

The second agreement, to be announced in the near future, will address ongoing inspections and accountability measures at the property, as well as improved lines of communication between property management, the Town of Rocky Hill and residents. The State can enforce the agreements in court if they are violated.

Attorney General Tong launched an investigation into Concierge Apartments management on February 9, sending a civil investigative demand under the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act seeking detailed records and answers regarding tenant complaints, work orders, inspection reports, leases, relocation efforts, and documentation regarding repairs Concierge had told the Office of the Attorney General it was undertaking to replace pipes, insulate the building, and replace damaged sheetrock, among other demands.

“Following our investigation and negotiations, Concierge management has committed to an unprecedented $5.1 million in financial relief to tenants to address unlivable, exceptional health and safety violations, disruption to their lives and loss of property. Still today, hundreds of Concierge residents are living in hotels, some far from their community, their jobs and schools. The work required to address years of neglect and mismanagement will cost millions upon millions of dollars. This $5.1 million in direct financial relief to Concierge residents will provide a measure of immediate compensation for these harms. We continue to negotiate a second agreement that will put in place strong new accountability measures and communications standards. This should never have happened and cannot happen again,” said Attorney General Tong. “I appreciate the responsiveness of Concierge management to our investigation and their commitment to addressing these serious concerns.”

For residents of Buildings A, B and C, who were displaced the longest and some of whom remain displaced, Concierge has committed to cash payments of $1,100 to $1,700 per unit, depending on the number of residents. Concierge will provide three months of free rent and a one-month waiver of February water bills and utility fees charged by the property. Tenants in A, B, and C will be given the opportunity to break their leases with no penalty provided they are current on rent and give necessary notice. For these tenants, average compensation is valued at $15,104 per unit.

For residents of buildings D and E, Concierge will provide a cash payment of $500 per unit, one month of free rent and a one-month waiver of February water bills and utility fees charged by the property. For these tenants, average compensation is $3,397 per unit.

All tenants who are current on rent will be offered the opportunity to renew their leases with no increase in rent through the end of this year.

To receive the cash payment, free rent and utility waiver, residents must opt-in to the agreement using the form to be provided by Concierge by March 6th (Building B, D, E) or March 13th (Building A, C).

JRK has established a hotline and dedicated email address for residents with questions regarding the agreement. Residents should contact 860-955-3465 or email conciergehotline@twocoastliving.com with questions.

“I am pleased that today’s announcement will provide many displaced tenants with immediate resolution. I look forward to working with the Attorney General to hold JRK accountable for better communication, maintenance and the ensuring the health and safety of residents over the long term,” said Rocky Hill Mayor Allan Smith.

“I appreciate the efforts of all parties involved, including Attorney General William Tong, in reaching a resolution that offers meaningful relief to affected residents. Ensuring that tenants have clarity, stability, and safe living conditions is essential. This agreement provides financial compensation for residents—the first step in righting the wrongs of the past. I look forward to the company’s renewed commitments to building repairs and improved communication with tenants and the town,” said State Rep. Kerry Wood.

“What’s happened in Rocky Hill is an absolute travesty. I am so frustrated on behalf of the residents who have experienced real hardships and lasting trauma. I am incredibly grateful to Attorney General William Tong for stepping up and helping us negotiate an unprecedented package of concessions for our residents. While nothing can fully compensate the residents for the emotional toll of the past month or more, I remain willing to assist residents going forward and will continue to hold Concierge and its owners accountable for their obligations,” said Sen. Matt Lesser.

On Wednesday, February 4, Attorney General Tong, State Rep. Kerry Wood and State Sen. Matthew Lesser wrote attorneys for Concierge, demanding that the company provide written responses to: (1) how the company would pay for lodging and prorate rent and utilities for all tenants who have been unable to consistently access hot water or other essential services; (2) a detailed plan for reimbursing tenants for loss of personal property; (3) a detailed plan for making both immediate emergency repairs and ensuring long term maintenance of the apartment complex; and (4) a written policy permitting residents who wish to seek other long-term housing to terminate their leases without penalty.

On Thursday, February 5, local counsel for Concierge responded. Attorney General Tong then sent a new letter to Concierge on Friday, February 6, responding to the company’s response as conditions worsened. Concierge responded again on Sunday, February 8.

Assistant Attorneys General Jonathan Blake and Allison Frisbee and Deputy Associate Attorney General Michael Wertheimer, Chief of the Consumer Protection Section, are assisting the Attorney General in this matter.



Media Contact:

Elizabeth Benton

elizabeth.benton@ct.gov

Consumer Inquiries:

860-808-5318

attorney.general@ct.gov