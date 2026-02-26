Kismat Kathrani Announces Candidacy for Contra Costa County Assessor

This is not a political office in the traditional sense, It is an administrative office that requires focus, discipline, and the ability to manage complex systems.” — Kismat Kathrani

CONCORD, CA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kismat Kathrani today announced his candidacy for Contra Costa County Assessor, launching a campaign focused on fairness in property assessments, modernizing county systems, and delivering responsive service to residents and small businesses.Kathrani brings a professional background in information technology and systems management, offering a practical understanding of how data, valuation processes, and internal operations intersect inside the Assessor’s Office. He believes the office must operate with accuracy, transparency, and a clear commitment to public service.“The Assessor’s Office plays a direct role in the financial well-being of homeowners, seniors, veterans, and small businesses,” Kathrani said. “Every property owner deserves assessments that are correct, consistent, and easy to understand. My goal is to ensure the office works for the people of Contra Costa County with integrity and professionalism.”Kathrani’s campaign is built around three core priorities:Fairness and AccuracyEnsuring property assessments are correct, uniform, and transparent. Kathrani will work to strengthen internal review standards and make the appeals process straightforward and accessible so residents understand their rights and options.Modernization and System UpgradesThe Assessor’s Office is fundamentally a data-driven operation. Kathrani plans to update internal systems, strengthen cybersecurity protections, and improve the reliability of records. He will pursue practical digital tools that make it easier for the public to access information and complete processes efficiently.Responsive Customer ServiceKathrani is committed to improving access to the office for homeowners, seniors, veterans, and small businesses. That includes clearer communication, improved online services, and in-person support that reflects the diverse needs of the county.Contra Costa County continues to grow and evolve. Kathrani believes the Assessor’s Office must keep pace by combining technical competence with strong public accountability.“This is not a political office in the traditional sense,” Kathrani added. “It is an administrative office that requires focus, discipline, and the ability to manage complex systems. I am running to ensure the office is accurate, modern, and accessible to everyone in our county.”The election for Contra Costa County Assessor will take place on June 2, 2026.

