Rigel & Rigel Celebrates 55 Years of Chiropractic Excellence in Rome

ROME, ITALY, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rigel & Rigel , one of Rome’s longest-standing chiropractic practices, is proudly celebrating 55 years of continuous service, professional dedication, and patient-centered care. Founded in 1971 by Dr. Thomas Rigel, the practice has served as a trusted destination for spinal health in Italy’s capital for more than half a century, welcoming both Italian and international patients.Dr. Thomas Rigel relocated to Italy in the early 1970s after completing his university education in the United States. Bringing American chiropractic training and philosophy to Rome, he established a clinic in the heart of the city dedicated to spinal health and conservative, patient-focused care. From its inception, the practice embraced the core principles of chiropractic - prioritizing spinal function, structural balance, and a holistic view of health.Over the decades, Rigel & Rigel has built a reputation for clinical excellence, continuity of care, and personalized attention. The practice has remained committed to conservative, non-invasive approaches designed to support long-term well-being.Today, leadership of the clinic continues with Dr. Daniel Rigel, who joined the practice in 2006 and now serves as its director. Carrying forward the family tradition, Dr. Daniel Rigel integrates decades of institutional knowledge with contemporary chiropractic techniques. He regularly treats patients experiencing low back pain, neck pain, and chronic headaches, while maintaining the practice’s long-standing commitment to individualized care.“Celebrating 55 years of practice is a tremendous source of pride,” says Dr. Daniel Rigel. “It is also an opportunity to thank the patients who have chosen us over the years and who continue to place their trust in our care.”Rigel & Rigel chiropractic clinic continues to operate according to high professional standards, offering customized care plans in a welcoming and attentive environment. As it marks this milestone anniversary, the clinic reaffirms its role within the Roman community as an established and respected presence in the field of chiropractic care.About Rigel & RigelFounded in 1971 by Dr. Thomas Rigel, Rigel & Rigel is a historic chiropractic practice located in Rome, Italy. The clinic focuses on spinal health and overall well-being through conservative, patient-centered chiropractic care. With more than five decades of professional continuity, the practice is known for its expertise, personalized approach, and commitment to clinical excellence.

