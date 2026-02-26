Sarofsky Secures Emmy® Nomination for Goosebumps Title Sequence, Redefining the 'Brand Open' for Modern Audiences

It was important to the Goosebumps team that “The Vanishing” stood out while feeling part of the practical world. Our creative solution? Shining a flashlight through a pane of glass covered with a die cut stencil of “The Vanishing.” To call to the goo’s constantly changing viscosity throughout the show, we wanted to show the goo starting as a liquid and becoming more solid as the sequence progresses. To achieve this effect, we had to find a black substance that could be molded into letterforms. After trial and error, we froze a mixture of black paint and water into custom molds of the Goosebumps letterforms. We created the background asphalt texture by spray painting Styrofoam with black paint. Here, Cat McCarthy manipulates the letterforms.

The recognition highlights the studio’s unique ability to transform legacy brands into bold, cinematic "entry points" that captivate contemporary viewers.

[Sarofsky] took the spirit of the original brand and reimagined it in a bold cinematic way, creating an opening that feels both iconic and entirely new. It’s thrilling to see the Academy recognition.” — Rob Letterman, Director and Co-Creator of Goosebumps

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sarofsky is proud to announce its Emmy® Award nomination for Outstanding Main Title Design for its work on the second season of the Disney+ / Hulu original series, Goosebumps: The Vanishing. The recognition highlights the studio’s unique ability to transform legacy brands into bold, cinematic "entry points" that captivate contemporary viewers.

For Sarofsky, the nomination validates a core strategic philosophy: the studio doesn’t just design openings; it designs entry points into worlds audiences want to inhabit.

“We believe that audiences decide how they feel about a story in the first 30 seconds,” says Erin Sarofsky, Executive Creative Director and Founder. “With Goosebumps, our mission was to sign an immediate ‘emotional contract’ with the viewer. We wanted to honor the nostalgic DNA of the original franchise while reimagining its spirit as a high-fidelity, cinematic experience that feels timely and culturally relevant for today.”

The Goosebumps title sequence is a masterclass in visual storytelling and world-building. Rather than a traditional logo animation, Sarofsky crafted a sequence that functions as a narrative gateway, using meticulous craft and psychological tone-setting to prepare the audience for the journey ahead.

Rob Letterman, Director and Co-Creator of Goosebumps, praised the studio’s visionary approach: “What impressed me most was the creativity behind every choice. They took the spirit of the original brand and reimagined it in a bold cinematic way, creating an opening that feels both iconic and entirely new. It’s thrilling to see that level of creative excellence recognized by the Academy.

This nomination underscores Sarofsky’s broader expertise in "Blockbuster Thinking", a strategic approach that applies entertainment-grade rigor to brand storytelling. By bridging the gap between high-level craft and strategic brand goals, Sarofsky helps global icons (from Superman to Fantastic Four) and high-growth platforms (like Chevrolet and Spotify) find their "humanity" in every frame.

“A key challenge was evolving the brand’s visual vocabulary — specifically transitioning away from its historically juvenile typography — to create a sophisticated aesthetic that resonates with a more mature, modern audience while still honoring the franchise’s iconic roots,” adds Cat McCarthy, creative lead for the Goosebumps work.

McCarthy continued, “A show open is the ultimate brand introduction. The same principles we used to reboot Goosebumps apply to every brand we partner with. It’s about removing the friction between a complex world and an audience’s desire for connection. We brand the art so that the message becomes unforgettable.”

As Sarofsky continues to lead the intersection of Hollywood craft and brand strategy, this Emmy® nomination serves as a powerful proof point that in the age of the "skip" button, meticulous craft is the only way to earn a lasting place in culture.

For more information about Sarofsky’s work and their "Blockbuster Thinking" approach to brand storytelling, visit www.sarofsky.com.

Creative Credits:

Composer: Taylor Stewart

Composer: Andy Grush

Creative Studio: Sarofsky

Executive Creative Director: Erin Sarofsky

Creative Director: Cat McCarthy

Director of Photography: Michael Bove

Graphic Artists: Alances Vargas, Luke Shelley, Davis Cameron Chu, Nik Braatz, Ava Meller, Nick Gardner, Mollie Davis

Special Effects Designer: Geoff Binns-Calvey

Colorist: Elliot Rudmann

Finishing Assistant + Digital Imaging Assistant: Henry Smalstig

Executive Producer: Steven Anderson

Head of Production: Joel Signer

Senior Producer: Dylan Ptak

About Sarofsky

Sarofsky is an Emmy-nominated Chicago-based creative studio that partners with the world’s top entertainment companies and premier brands to create captivating stories across film, television, advertising, and beyond. As Blockbuster Thinkers, we specialize in "brand opens" — using high-fidelity craft to create cinematic entry points into brand worlds that forge an immediate emotional connection with the audience.

Our kinship of strategists, artists, producers, and creative technologists collaborates with clients from strategy through delivery to remove friction and translate complex technical DNA into visceral, innovative, and effective experiences. From iconic title sequences to immersive product launches, Sarofsky has delivered culturally resonant work for a premier roster of clients, including Marvel, Apple, Hulu, Netflix, IBM, Spotify, and State Farm.

Goosebumps: The Vanishing Main Title Sequence

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.