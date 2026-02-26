Bridge Improvement Grant (BIG) Recipients Announced by Transportation Commission at February Meeting

For Immediate Release:

Doug Kinniburgh, Local Government Assistance, 605-773-4284

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Transportation Commission awarded 21 preservation, rehabilitation, and replacement Bridge Improvement Grants (BIG) totaling approximately $17.8 million at the recent commission meeting held in Pierre. The goal of the grant process is to enhance the overall condition of critical assets that South Dakotans are dependent upon each and every day. These structures provide the link that drives the interconnectedness of the state’s overall transportation system while enhancing statewide economic development overall.

“Today the South Dakota Transportation Commission reinforced their commitment to improving the efficiency, safety, and access of the transportation system throughout our state,” said Joel Jundt, Secretary of Transportation. “The BIG program continues to be vital for the necessary preservation, rehabilitation, and replacement of local government structures, and the SDDOT commends the Transportation Commission for their continued commitment to provide state funding for this critical local government program.”

BIG Recipients:

City recipients include Aberdeen (3), Sioux Falls (4), and Yankton (1).

County recipients include Custer (1), Deuel (1), Grant (2), Haakon (1), Lawrence (2), Meade (1), Minnehaha (2), Pennington (1), Sanborn (1), and Turner (1).

Seventy-one (71) applications totaling $97.3 million in total project costs were received by the South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT). In total, six cities submitted eleven applications, and 35 counties submitted 60 applications. In order to be eligible for a BIG grant, a county must impose a wheel tax. In addition, a county must have a County Highway and Bridge Improvement Plan to detail proposed county highway and bridge improvement projects within the county for the next five years.

Each year, $7 million is dedicated from the license plate fees and from non-commercial vehicle fees. In addition, SDDOT annually sets aside $8 million per year of state highway funds to make a total of $15 million available for BIG. This grant cycle, the Transportation Commission reallocated approximately $4.3 million from completed projects and awarded approximately $1.5 million in preliminary engineering (PE) grants last August, approximately $6.5 million in preservation (PR) grants, and approximately $11.3 million in replacement/rehabilitation (RE) grants for a total investment of $19.3 million to complete the 2026 grant cycle.

To date, the BIG program has awarded $201.5 million in grants to local governments, including the allocations made this year. Local governments are required to pay a minimum of 20 percent matching funds and have up to four years to expend the grant award.

Application Deadline:

Applications for the next round of the BIG program are due Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026, for the Preliminary Engineering (PE) category.

For more information regarding the BIG program, contact Doug Kinniburgh at 605-773-4284 or visit https://dot.sd.gov/doing-business/local-governments/bridge-improvement-grants.

