Potential Funding Is Here: Build Your Local Teacher Pipeline Through Registered Apprenticeship

Public, Nonpublic, ESU

Nebraska continues to lead in strengthening the educator workforce through Teacher Registered Apprenticeship.

The Nebraska Department of Education has officially released Round 4 of the Grow your Own Teacher Apprenticeship Competitive Grant Opportunity. Visit the Nebraska Teacher Apprenticeship Website to learn more.

District leaders are also encouraged to complete the Teacher Registered Apprenticeship District Interest Form to:

Indicate interest in participating in a Grow Your Own Registered Apprenticeship model

Express potential interest in collaborating with an EPP on a Round 4 grant application

Signal readiness to explore funding to support Teacher Registered Apprenticeship Program (TRAP) design, launch, or expansion.

If your district is interested in building a sustainable, locally grown teacher pipeline, now is the time to act.

Complete the Interest Form TODAY!