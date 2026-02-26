Securus Technologies Joins In Our Backyard to Support Santa Clara Community Against Human Trafficking During Major Event

Securus Technologies In Our Backyard

Bringing Communities Together with Technology and Outreach for Safety During Large Scale Event Activation

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Human trafficking is not a hidden crime; it is a predictable one, often escalating higher risk during periods of heightened travel, temporary employment, and increased economic activity. In 2024 alone, the National Human Trafficking Hotline documented more than 9,600 trafficking cases nationwide, impacting over 16,000 victims, with experts estimating that many incidents go unreported.California remains among the states most affected, with more than 1,300 trafficking signals reported statewide in the past year alone. As communities in the state prepared for February’s most recent large-scale sporting event, these conditions created an urgent need for proactive prevention and early intervention to disrupt trafficking activity before it occurs.In the weeks leading up to the game, Securus Technologies and In Our Backyard (IOB) worked together to strengthen regional readiness and protect vulnerable individuals before exploitation could occur. Building on more than eight years of collaboration, the organizations supported coordinated training, public awareness outreach, and secure, technology-enabled information sharing to help local responders recognize trafficking indicators and act quickly.Ahead of the event, 250 law enforcement officers, service providers, and volunteers were trained to recognize trafficking indicators, document actionable intelligence, and coordinate response efforts across jurisdictions. Outreach teams distributed 10,000 Missing Children Booklets featuring 36 missing youth, reaching an estimated 50,000 people across the region and five million people nationally, strengthening public reporting channels. Within one week of outreach efforts, more than half of the missing children had been safely recovered.“Prevention starts with visibility and coordination,” said Cheryl Csiky, Executive Director, In Our Backyard. “When communities are informed, prepared, and connected, they can identify victims earlier and help more children return home safely. Every recovery represents a life interrupted from further harm and a step toward healing.”During the operational period, IOB contributed to the recovery of 73 victims, generating 65 verified investigative leads across the area.“Our role is to help communities act faster and more effectively when warning signs appear,” said Kevin Elder, President, Securus Technologies. “By combining technology, training, and trusted partnerships, we can help disrupt trafficking networks, support law enforcement, and most importantly, help victims find safety and a path to recovery.”Unlike one-time awareness campaigns, the Santa Clara initiative was designed to build lasting regional capacity. IOB’s survivor-informed curriculum equips frontline personnel to recognize exploitation during routine encounters and engage victims using a trauma-informed approach that prioritizes safety, dignity, and long-term recovery.The Santa Clara collaboration reflects how sustained partnerships, rooted in community engagement, data-driven coordination, and secure information sharing, can enhance public safety and protect vulnerable youth long after a major event concludes.###About Securus TechnologiesSecurus Technologies, an Aventiv company and the industry leader, equips over 1,800 corrections agencies with 80-plus high-grade technology solutions to enhance public safety and optimize facility operations. Their offerings include secure communication, advanced monitoring, and the only corrections-grade Wi-Fi-enabled tablets featuring tamper alarms, GPS, fingerprint authentication, secure LTE, and a private Google Play Store. Securus’ products and services modernize administration, automate workflows, and centralize communication for staff, while creating vital e- and video connections for incarcerated individuals with family, friends, and resources like education and workforce development, ultimately strengthening community safety and economic stability. For more information, please visit https://aventiv.com/securus-technologies/ or join us on social media on LinkedIn YouTube , and Facebook.About In Our BackyardIN OUR BACKYARD (IOB) is a national leader with more than a decade of dedication to the fight against sex and labor trafficking. IOB links arms in the fight against human trafficking by empowering communities to prevent this atrocity and creating access to freedom for victims of human trafficking (HT). Exposed to the devastating realities of HT, IOB Founder Nita Belles was driven to take action to stop the exploitation of children, women, and men. Her book, In Our Backyard, has been acclaimed as the primer on human trafficking in America.

