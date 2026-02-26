FORMER STATE SENATOR DAPHNE D CAMPBELL ANNOUNCES CAMPAIGN KICKOFF & FUNDRAISER FOR FLORIDA STATE REPRESENTATIVE DIST 108
An event to unite the community. This is a free event. All media and members of the public are invited. Donations are welcome and appreciated.
NORTH MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The community is invited to attend the official Campaign Kickoff & Fundraiser for Former State Senator Daphne D. Campbell, candidate for Florida State Representative, District 108.
Location: NoMi Village
12351 Northwest 7th Avenue
North Miami, Florida
Time: 5:00 P.M.
Date: Saturday, February 28th
This is a free event. All media and members of the public are invited. Donations are welcome and appreciated. After eight years of dedicated service in the Florida Legislature — as both State Representative and State Senator — Daphne D. Campbell is once again answering the call to serve. She returns with seasoned leadership, proven experience, and a deep-rooted commitment to be a powerful Voice for the People of District 108.
Throughout her tenure in Tallahassee, Senator Campbell was known as a fearless advocate and unwavering champion for:
Expanding healthcare access for seniors and working families
Fighting for affordable housing and tenant protections
Supporting small businesses and economic development
Strengthening public safety through community partnerships
Securing resources for education and youth programs
Protecting vulnerable families and underserved communities.
She built her legacy on bold leadership, accessibility, and results. She stood firm when others stayed silent. She fought when others hesitated. She delivered when it mattered most. Today, District 108 faces rising housing costs, economic challenges, healthcare disparities, and community safety concerns. Residents are calling for experienced leadership — leadership that understands the system, knows how to navigate Tallahassee, and is unafraid to fight for every neighborhood.
Former State Senator Daphne D. Campbell brings:
Experience. Courage. Compassion. Results.
“I am not running for recognition — I am running for representation,” Campbell states. “Our community deserves strong, tested leadership that will stand up and speak out. I am ready to serve again.”
The kickoff at NoMi Village will unite community leaders, clergy, business owners, families, and supporters who believe in restoring powerful representation to District 108.
This campaign is about unity.
This campaign is about empowerment.
This campaign is about returning proven leadership to Tallahassee.
For media inquiries or additional information, please contact:
Daphne D Campbell Campaign Team @786-274-0166
daphnecampbell.com
Together, we win!!
Senator Daphne Campbell
Campaign to Elect Senator Daphne Campbell (D)
Senator Daphne D Campbell Invites You!
