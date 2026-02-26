$3.5 Billion Investment Positions Spartanburg, S.C. Among Emerging U.S. Growth Markets

Spartanburg, S.C. Manufacturing Line Spartanburg, S.C. Biotech Line Spartanburg, S.C. Port

Twenty projects spanning advanced manufacturing, aerospace, biotech and technology signal rising national competitiveness for South Carolina market

— OneSpartanburg, Inc. President and CEO Allen Smith

SPARTANBURG, SC, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In 2025, OneSpartanburg, Inc . landed 20 economic development projects on behalf of Spartanburg County and the City of Spartanburg, resulting in a total of $3.5 billion in capital investment and the creation of 1,024 new job opportunities for residents.The investment total equates to about $9.6 million being invested in Spartanburg County each day over the course of the year.OneSpartanburg, Inc. only counts economic development projects the organization had a hand in recruiting to Spartanburg.“Spartanburg County continues to set the bar in South Carolina, and in many ways, across the Southeast, when it comes to economic investment and job creation. That matters both for our people and for our reputation as a place business can grow,” said OneSpartanburg, Inc. President and CEO Allen Smith. “We will continue our work to pursue economic investments that create economic opportunity and mobility for the people of Spartanburg County.”NorthMark Strategies: the multi-strategy investment firm announced in April a $2.8 billion investment to create a high-performance computing center, supporting 27 jobs directly and utilizing regional and local suppliers for regular maintenance and operations support. The investment, one of the largest ever made in Spartanburg County, will involve on-site power creation ensuring minimal impact on the power grid.AIRSYS Cooling Technologies: a global cooling solutions provider, AIRSYS announced it would bring its global headquarters to Spartanburg County, a $40 million investment creating 215 new job opportunities. The company’s Woodruff campus will house one of the world’s largest 3D printing factories.Xoted Biotechnology Labs: a cutting-edge research and development center, Xoted announced plans to invest $4.2 million, creating 34 jobs. The project, which will focus on sustainable biotechnology and scientific innovation, represented a win for continued efforts to diversify the investments recruited to Spartanburg County.Woodward, Inc.: a significant win for the county’s aerospace sector, Woodward announced it would invest nearly $200 million to establish operations in Spartanburg County, creating 275 new jobs. The company specializes in design, manufacture, and service of energy conversion and control solutions for aerospace applications.FabLogix: pipe fabricator FabLogix announced it would invest $9.8 million to expand its countywide presence, creating 150 new job opportunities. The company’s new facility in Duncan will house process pipe and modular fabrications, and more.ZF Chassis Systems - Duncan: a leading chassis supplier, ZF Chassis Systems announced a $55.4 million investment, creating 30 new jobs, to expand its facility, allowing for scaled up production and increased annual output of the company’s axle assemblies.Tindall Corporation: announced an investment of $49.9 million creating 30 new jobs aimed at increasing production capacity and supporting growing market demand.Advanced Ceramic Coatings: announced an investment of $27.8 million creating 72 new jobs, aimed at expanding its facility to support aerospace demand growth over the next five years.Auria Solutions: announced an investment of $8.9 million creating 67 new jobs as the company increases its production for both BMW and Honda automotive products.“Our continued work to bring high-paying, knowledge-based, and corporate job opportunities to Spartanburg County paid off in 2025, as a host of innovative companies chose to locate in or expand across our community,” said OneSpartanburg, Inc. Chief Economic Development Officer Katherine O’Neill. “While the investment figure of $3.5 billion is impressive, we are more encouraged by the creation of more than 1,000 new jobs for the people who live in Spartanburg County.About OneSpartanburg, Inc.: Our mission is to build a vibrant Spartanburg through business, economic, tourism, and talent development. Our organization is comprised of a dynamic group of business, economic, talent and tourism development professionals, led by a diverse group of volunteer leaders. Whether you’re looking for business resources, economic expertise, community leadership or tourism information, OneSpartanburg, Inc. is where you’ll find it.

