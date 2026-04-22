Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives Introduces Eid al-Adha Experience Reflecting Shift Toward Meaningful Travel

FireDoor fine dining overwater restaurant at Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives Breeze Poolside Restaurant & Bar with Cabanas serving sheesha. Recreational Beach Club and Lagoon at Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives Beach Pool Villa at Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives Grand Residence two-Bedroom Overwater Pool Villas with direct access for snorkelling in the lagoon at Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives

Grand Park Kodhipparu unveils a curated Eid al-Adha escape, blending privacy, ease and meaningful connection in a seamless Maldives island setting.

We are seeing a clear shift in how our guests choose to travel, particularly during culturally significant periods such as Eid.” — Raffaele Solferino

MALE, MALDIVES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As travellers increasingly prioritise meaningful experiences over traditional luxury, Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives has introduced a curated Eid al-Adha programme designed to reflect changing travel behaviours across the Middle East, North Africa and Asia.The initiative builds on the resort’s “ Connected Island Luxury ” concept, which focuses on wellbeing, togetherness and simplicity rather than high-volume, activity-driven stays.The launch comes at a time when travel patterns are evolving. Shorter stays, multi-generational travel and a growing preference for ease of access are influencing how guests plan key cultural holidays such as Eid al-Adha.Resorts within close proximity to international airports are seeing increased demand, particularly from regional markets seeking seamless and low-complexity journeys.Located 20 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, Grand Park Kodhipparu has structured its Eid offering around accessibility and flexibility.The programme includes a combination of wellness activities, lagoon-based experiences and shared dining options, designed to accommodate a wide range of guest preferences, including families and non-swimmers.According to the resort, the focus is on creating an environment that supports both individual relaxation and shared experiences, rather than a fixed itinerary.The concept aligns with a broader shift in luxury travel, where guests are placing greater value on connection — to themselves, to others and to their surroundings.This approach is particularly relevant during Eid, a period traditionally centred around reflection, generosity and time spent with family.“We are seeing a clear shift in how our guests choose to travel, particularly during culturally significant periods such as Eid,” said Raffaele Solferino, General Manager of Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives. “There is a growing preference for experiences that prioritise ease, privacy and meaningful connection over traditional luxury. Our approach has been to create a framework that allows guests to shape their own experience, rather than follow a fixed programme.”Elements of the programme include:Wellness-focused activities such as yoga and spa treatmentsLagoon experiences suitable for varying levels of confidenceEvening experiences including sunset cruises and private diningGuests booking directly may also access additional curated experiences under the resort’s “ Connect to Others ” framework.Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives is a boutique luxury resort located in North Malé Atoll, approximately 20 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport. The resort features 120 villas, multiple dining outlets, an overwater spa and a house reef.

A Maldives Stay That Changes How You Feel | Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives

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