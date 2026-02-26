Maryland Judiciary warns of new text scam about toll violations in Baltimore City District Court

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

February 26, 2026

Government Relations and Public Affairs

Maryland Judiciary warns of new text scam about parking violations in Baltimore City District Court

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Maryland Judiciary is warning the public about a new text scam that appears to reference the Maryland District Court in Baltimore City and directs recipients to report to one of the District Court in Baltimore City locations including Wabash, Hargrove, Hubbard, Eastside, and/or the old Civil Courthouse at 501 East Fayette Street at 9 a.m. on February 27, 2026. This is a scam.

The text says it is a “Maryland Court Summons” and tells the recipient that “Our records indicate that payment has not been received for a toll violation associated you’re your vehicle” and includes a fictitious QR code, date, time, and court location. The text also says that failing to act will result in an issuance of a bench warrant and additional fines and court action.

These texts, or any variations of it, are a scam, and recipients should not click the link nor provide any payment or personal information. Maryland courts do not send texts requesting payment or personal information via text, telephone, or email.

Example of the District Court scam text:

Members of the general public who have questions about potential scams like this can contact the Office of the Attorney General Consumer Protection Division hotline at 410-528-8662 or toll free 888-743-0023.

For any questions about a court-related item, please contact the District Court or circuit court in the local jurisdiction. Contact information for each court is available on the Maryland Judiciary’s website under “Directory of Courts.”

